Trouble seems to be brewing for the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) over their stubborn stance of hosting the entire ICC Champions Trophy in the country next year. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has already informed the International Cricket Council (ICC) that the Indian team would not travel to Pakistan for the event, over security concerns. Since India's stance became official, the PCB has reportedly also threatened to pull out of the tournament, as a mark of protest against India's stance.

Though the discussions over the fate of next year's Champions Trophy are still at a preliminary stage, it has been reported that the ICC is already looking at South Africa as the potential host for the tournament. If Pakistan doesn't agree to a hybrid model, the tournament could be taken elsewhere.

"Unless the PCB decides to pull out of hosting the Champions Trophy the current plan is to hold India's matches in UAE and the final in Dubai," a PTI quoted a source as saying on Monday.

"The Indian Cricket Board has told the ICC that a Hybrid Model is acceptable to them only if the final is held in Dubai and not in Pakistan," the source further added.

In the wake of the developments and the demands from the BCCI, the ICC also made a lucrative offer to the PCB.

"The ICC has told the PCB that if it decides to go ahead with the hosting of the mega event on a Hybrid Model it would get its full hosting fees and majority of the matches," the source said.

A report in Sports Tak has claimed that the ICC has also told PCB that the entire tournament could be shifted to South Africa if the board decides to pull out and not accept the hybrid model.

Despite the risks involved, the PCB, however, is hell-bent on not putting a hybrid model in place yet again. A discussion on the matter between the Pakistan board and its government is expected to carve the direction in which the tournament's fate is to head.

"There is no talk about having the Champions Trophy on a Hybrid Model system as of now," a PCB source told PTI.

"An email is to be sent to the ICC with the advice of its legal department in which the Board wanted clarifications from the ICC on the Indian decision," the source added. "As of now the entire situation is being gauged by the PCB. No decision has been taken on the next step. Yes the PCB is in touch with the government for consultation and directives if required."