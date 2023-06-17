Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif has expressed his feelings regarding the Asia Cup, which will be help under the recently-approved hybrid model in Pakistan and Sri Lanka. The Asia Cup 2023 will be held from 31st August to 17th September 2023, with four matches to be played in Pakistan, while the remaining nine games will be held in Sri Lanka. Sharing his views on the same, Latif said that the Asia Cup schedule is win-win situation for both BCCI and PCB

The 54-year-old suggested that while the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chief Jay Shah, who is also the BCCI Secretary, gain recognition for his efforts, PCB also wanted to save their face, due to the current challenges.

"This is a typical scenario; Jay Shah wanted to win; he needed recognition for his work, somewhere he wanted the medal for his under-the-belt tactics that he organized some event as he is the ACC President. Moreover, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) was also in a critical situation, and they also needed a way to save face and find a solution to overcome their challenges," Latif was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Latif added labelled Sri Lanka as a "significant beneficiary" in this scenario, as the majority of the matches will be held in the Island nation.

"Both India and Pakistan have been successful in this. The third beneficiary is Sri Lanka, which will host almost the tournament with nine matches. Afghanistan, Nepal, and Bangladesh will receive their respective participating fees, so it will be a very good event for everyone. Pakistan is happy, India is happy, and Bangladesh and Sri Lanka are also delighted," he added.