The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) might be forced to move the first Test against England from Rawalpindi to another venue because of the prevailing political uncertainty due to the long march by opposition leader, Imran Khan. After some of the England Test players including captain Ben Stokes made it clear that they were concerned after the assassination attempt on former premier Imran Khan, sources said the PCB is considering moving the first Test. A source said that since Imran's protest march will enter Islamabad from Rawalpindi and he plans to set up a camp in the capital, the board has sought advice from the district administration in Pindi and concerned ministries.

"The PCB will most likely act on advice from the administration and security officials but indications are they might play it safe and move the match to Karachi which is also supposed to stage the third test," the source said.

The first Test is scheduled from December 1, with the England squad reaching Islamabad on November 27.

This will be England's first visit to Pakistan since 2005/06. The second Test is scheduled in Multan.

