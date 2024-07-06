A match between arch-rivals India and Pakistan is something that every cricket fan would like to witness at least for once in his or her life. Such is the ambience during the game that not only the players of the two sides but also the fans feel the pressure and excitement of the contest. Given that India and Pakistan have not played each other in a bilateral series for more than a decade now due to the political tensions between the two nations, the cricket matches between the arch-rivals have become a rarity.

Mohsin Naqvi, the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board, has however given the fans a glimmer of hope with his recent statement to the media. He said that there are "promising opportunities" for a potential India-Pakistan series.

"The PCB Chairman suggested that there are promising opportunities for an India-Pakistan series, not limited to playing in Australia, hinting at potential good news for cricket fans eager to see the historic rivalry revived," wrote Cricket Pakistan while quoting Naqvi.

The news outlet also said that Naqvi has confirmed that Pakistan will host all the matches for the 2025 Champions Trophy and hinted that the chances of India's participation in the event is going towards a positive direction.

It is worth noting that there is still no confirmation whether the Indian cricket team will travel to Pakistan if its matches are scheduled there.

Naqvi added that the Yo-Yo test is mandatory for the Pakistan cricket team players.

"It will be necessary for the cricketers to pass the fitness test. There will be no compromise on fitness, all the fitness tests including the Yo Yo test will have to be passed. Players who do not play domestic cricket will not be able to join the national team again," said the PCB chief.

