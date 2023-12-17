Indian Premier League franchise Punjab Kings wished "Yuvraj Singh and Rohit Sharma" after Haryana clinched their maiden Vijay Hazare Trophy. On Saturday, Sumit Kumar, Harshal Patel and Ankit Kumar inspired Haryana to lift the trophy with their pulsating performances against Rajasthan. PBKS took to X, to congratulate Haryana players youngster Yuvraj and experienced Rohit, two players who have the famous names of two of the most renowned players of India.

"Congratulations to Yuvraj Singh, Rohit Sharma, and Haryana for winning the #VijayHazareTrophy," PBKS wrote on X.

Congratulations to Yuvraj Singh, Rohit Sharma, and Haryana for winning the #VijayHazareTrophy. ???? pic.twitter.com/96wvwkL8TL — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) December 16, 2023

Even though both players failed to leave their marks in the final, Haryana bowlers at the end with ice-cold veins managed to hold on to their nerves and get across the finishing line.

After winning the toss and opting to bat, Haryana posted a total of 287/8. Handsome knocks from Ankit Kumar (88) and skipper Ashok Menaria (70), propelled Haryana to the competitive score.

In reply, opener Abhijeet Tomar rose to the occasion with a knock of 106 to keep Rajasthan in the thick of action. Kunal Singh Rathore with his 79 provided the ideal support to his compatriot to take Rajasthan a step closer towards victory.

Their 121-run partnership ensured that Rajasthan were in firm control as they walked into the final 10 overs requiring 76 runs with five wickets in hand.

With eight overs to go, Rahul Chahar and Kunal accumulated 17 runs in leg spinner Amit Rana's over to completely swing the momentum in their favour.

But Harshal's arrival into the attack brought the game back to parity, his cutters made it hard for the batters to survive on the crease. He dismissed set batter Kunal in the first ball of the 44th over.

In the 46th he sent big hitter Ajay Singh back to the pavilion for 8. Rahul Tewatia and Anshul Kamboj sealed off the game for Haryana with a 30-run victory.

