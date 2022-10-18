Cricket Australia on Tuesday confirmed the appointment of pacer Pat Cummins as the country's new ODI captain. Last month, Aaron Finch had retired from the 50-over format and hence Cummins has been given the charge of the ODI team. The pacer is also in charge of the Test side. "The Cricket Australia Board endorsed Cummins to become Australia's 27th ODI captain, taking over from Aaron Finch who retired from the format last month," stated Cricket Australia in an official media release.

"I have thoroughly enjoyed playing under Finchy and have learnt an enormous amount from his leadership. They are significant shoes to fill although we are extremely fortunate to have a one-day squad with a huge amount of experience," said Cummins after being appointed as the new ODI captain.

Ben Oliver, Cricket Australia's EGM of High Performance and National Teams, said: "We are very fortunate to have a number of high-quality leaders and senior players across all formats.

"The Board and selectors agree Pat is the ideal choice to lead the ODI team through the next period including the 2023 World Cup."

Chair of Selectors George Bailey said: "Pat has done an excellent job since taking on the captaincy of the Test side and we look forward to him leading the one-day team to the 2023 World Cup in India."