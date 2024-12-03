One of the finest wicket-keepers to play for Pakistan, Rashid Latif is known for his quirky yet strong opinions on cricketing topics. However, not many know of the former wicket-keeper batter's Indian roots. In a video that has surfaced on social media, Latif could be heard flaunting his Indian roots, as he explained why people from Uttar Pradesh (where his father lived before migrating to Pakistan in 1950s) should not be messed with. Rashid, who proudly flaunted his India connection, also has a half-brother who still lives in UP.

In the video, Latif revealed that about 90% of his family members still live in Sultanpur (Uttar Pradesh) from where his father migrated in the 1950s.

"Mulq chhod diya hai iska matlab logo ko bhul thodi na jayenge. Rang to neela hi rahega na humara to. Ek humare bhai Sultanpur mein rehte hain and humari 90 percent family Sultanpur mein rehti hai. Goro nei aisi hi nahi Uttar Pradesh ka naam Upper Province rakha tha ["Leaving the country doesn't mean we'll forget the people. Our color will still remain blue, won't it? One of my brothers lives in Sultanpur, and 90 percent of my family resides there too. The British didn't name Uttar Pradesh the 'Upper Province' without reason]," Latif said.

Latif further Uttar Pradesh, saying people from the state are among the best when it comes to politics, intelligence, and even abuses.

"Politics mein and brain mein and gaaliyon mein number one Uttar Pradesh. Hum log waha se hain. Toh panga nahi lene ka apan se. [In politics, intelligence, and even abuses, Uttar Pradesh is number one. That's where we come from. So, it's better not to mess with us]," the former Pakistan wicketkeeper said.

For the unversed, Rashid's half-brother Shahid decided to remain in India and built a career while working for a newspaper in Kolkata.