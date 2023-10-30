Pakistan take on Bangladesh in match no. 31 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on October 31, starting at 2:00 PM IST, at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Since beating Afghanistan in their tournament opener, Bangladesh have lost five matches on the bounce, the latest an 87-run drubbing at Eden Gardens against the Netherlands. The Shakib Al Hasan-led team are ninth in the World Cup 2023 points table with two points and a net run rate of -1.338. Pakistan, meanwhile, won two games, followed by four back-to-back defeats in the ongoing tournament. Babar Azam and Co. are sixth in the points table with four points, which is four points behind a top-four spot. (World Cup 2023 Points Table)

The Pakistan team lost a thrilling encounter against South Africa in Chennai last time out. Batting first, Pakistan posted 270 on the scoreboard, courtesy of fifties from Babar Azam and Saud Shakeel along with a 36-ball 43 by Shadab Khan. Aiden Markram's 91 set the foundation in the run chase for the Proteas, who got over the line with just one wicket to spare.

The other three defeats for the 1992 World Cup champions have come against Afghanistan, Australia and India. Pakistan have lost four games on the trot for the first time in World Cup history.

The Men in Green are expected to bring back Hasan Ali to the playing XI in their upcoming game against Bangladesh at Kolkata. They have won 33 of the previous 38 ODIs against the Bangla Tigers.

Openers: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq

Abdullah Shafique has been in good run-scoring form in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. The 23-year-old batter smashed 113 against Sri Lanka while scoring 64 and 58 versus Australia and Afghanistan, respectively.

Imam-ul-Haq, on the other hand, has failed to replicate his opening partner's success in this tournament. He has notched 162 runs at an average of 27.00, including 70 off 71 against Australia.

The openers will have the opportunity to cash in on a good batting surface and quick outfield at the Eden Gardens on Tuesday.

Middle order: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan

Babar Azam is yet to bring his best form to the fore at the World Cup 2023. He has scored 207 runs in six matches while averaging 34.50 and striking at 79.00. While he has registered three half-centuries, Pakistan have failed to win any of the three games. Babar, meanwhile, has notched 114 runs in three ODIs versus Bangladesh.

On the other hand, Mohammad Rizwan is Pakistan's leading run-getter with 333 runs in six matches at an average of 66.60 in the tournament. The wicketkeeper-batter slammed an unbeaten 131 off 121, guiding a 345-run chase against Sri Lanka. Rizwan, meanwhile, has made two half-centuries in four ODIs against Bangladesh.

All-rounders: Iftikhar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz

Pakistan's all-rounders will play a vital role at Eden Gardens on Tuesday. The spinners will be tasked with controlling the play in the middle overs while they will aim to finish strongly with the bat.

Saud Shakeel has scored the most runs among Pakistan's all-rounders with 212 in six matches, including two half-centuries. Iftikhar Ahmed has notched 122 runs and taken one wicket while Shadab Khan has made 117 runs and scalped two batters. Mohammad Nawaz has also picked up two wickets but scored only 81 runs in the World Cup 2023.

Bowlers: Shaheen Shah Afridi, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf

The Pakistan pace battery, led by Shaheen Shah Afridi, will be key against Bangladesh at Eden Gardens, a venue that provides assistance to pacers.

Afridi is the team's leading wicket-taker with 13 scalps in six matches while bowling at an economy rate of 5.69. The 23-year-old speedster picked up a five-for against Australia, earlier this tournament, while taking three wickets versus South Africa in the latest match.

Although Haris Rauf has been unable to stop the run-scoring, he has taken 10 wickets in the World Cup 2023. Hasan Ali, who didn't feature against South Africa, has snapped eight wickets in five matches in the tournament.

Pakistan Predicted Playing XI:Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf