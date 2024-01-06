A superb fielding placement from Pakistan captain Shan Masood and a sharp catch from Babar Azam helped the side dismiss Steve Smith in the third Test on Friday. Masood placed three fielders at covers and Mir Hamza bowled a fuller delivery outside off stump to invite Smith for a drive. The right-handed batter decided to loft the ball over the infield but fell into the trap as he could get the ball past Babar. The Pakistan star showed good reflex at short extra cover and timed his jump to perfection to take the catch.

Watch it here:

The funky field worked!



One of Pakistan's three cover fielders hangs on to a lofted Steve Smith drive #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/KAKQjT4gS8 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 5, 2024

Josh Hazlewood bowled a three-wicket maiden to put Australia into a potential winning position over Pakistan in an absorbing third Test in Sydney on Friday.

Paceman Hazlewood ripped through to reduce the tourists from 67 for four to go to the close on the third day at 68 for seven, a lead of 82, on a deteriorating Sydney Cricket Ground pitch.

Pakistan's last genuine hopes of building a challenging target for Australia to chase in the fourth innings hinge on Mohammad Rizwan, who is six not out, and bowling hero Aamer Jamal, who is yet to score.

Hazlewood swung the contest, taking 4-9 off five overs, after Australia snared two wickets for just one run in the first eight balls of the second innings to rock the Pakistan top order.

The visitors looked to have the edge after dismissing Australia for 299, to take a first-innings lead of 14, on the back of an inspired 6-69 from Jamal.

In a superb four-wicket spell after tea, Jamal first had Mitchell Marsh caught at mid-off by Shan Masood for 54.

(With AFP Inputs)