Pakistan cricket team's fielding horrors continued on Saturday as Saud Shakeel dropped a simple catch during the second Test match against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi. Pakistan were all out for 274 in their first innings and Shakeel had the chance to provide an early breakthrough for his side. The delivery from Mir Hamza nipped away from Bangladesh opener Shadman Islam who edged it to fifth slip but Shakeel could not hold on to the catch. The disappointment was clear on captain Shan Masood's face as Shakeel missed the catch and even the commentators said that it was a 'regulation catch'. Even Richard Kettleborough could not hide his reaction to the dropped opportunity.

The video of the entire incident has already gone viral on social media.

Coming to the match, off-spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz grabbed five wickets to help Bangladesh skittle Pakistan for 274 on the second day of the second Test in Rawalpindi.

The 26-year-old recorded his 10th five-wicket haul in Tests to cap a good day for the tourists, who are looking to win only their third away series.

Bangladesh finished the day on 10-0 despite opener Shadman Islam being dropped by Saud Shakeel off Mir Hamza on the first ball of the innings.

But it was Bangladesh's bowlers who steered them to a strong position.

Mehidy dismissed Pakistan captain Shan Masood for 57 and opener Saim Ayub for 58 after the home team had been well-placed on 99-1 at lunch.

He produced match-turning figures of 4-21 in Bangladesh's 10-wicket win in the first Test a week ago, and snared Khurram Shahzad for 12 and then Mohammad Ali and Abrar Ahmed to end the innings with 5-61.

Mehidy was ably assisted by fast bowler Taskin Ahmed, who took 3-57.

(With AFP inputs)