Pakistan have broken an eight-year drought in style with an emphatic seven-wicket victory over South Africa in Karachi on Sunday. Opener Sidra Ameen contributed a classy 61 at the top of the order as Pakistan successfully chased down South Africa's total of 150/3 with five balls remaining. It was the second match in a row that Pakistan has chased a victory target in excess of 150 and this time it meant the Asian side opened up an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-game T20I series.

It is just the second occasion that Pakistan's women's team have defeated South Africa in a bilateral T20I series and the first time they have managed the feat since March 2015.

Pakistan received a welcome contribution from a host of their stars, with former captain Bismah Maroof (27), Muneeba Ali (26*) and Aliya Riaz (31*) topping off the hard work of Ameen at the top of the order to ensure the victory.

Openers Tazmin Brits (46) and Laura Wolvaardt (42) top-scored for South Africa, while left-arm spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba (2/20) was the most effective bowler.

The third and final game of the series will be in Karachi on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)