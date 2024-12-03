Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 2nd T20I, Highlights: A clinical all-round effort from Pakistan helps them thrash Zimbabwe by 10 wickets in the second T20I of the three-match series and take an unassailable 2-0 lead. Chasing a paltry score of 58 for the win, the openers came out all guns blazing and got the job done inside six overs. Saim Ayub made a quick fire 36 off 18 while Omair Yousuf chipped in with 22. Not a lot to talk about the Zimbabwe bowling as they did not have any runs on the board and it was a day to forget for the home side. (Scorecard)