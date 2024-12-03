Story ProgressBack to home
Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 2nd T20I, Highlights: Pakistan Clinch Series With Terrific Win
Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 2nd T20I, Highlights: A clinical all-round effort from Pakistan helps them thrash Zimbabwe by 10 wickets in the second T20I of the three-match series and take an unassailable 2-0 lead
Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 2nd T20I, Highlights: A clinical all-round effort from Pakistan helps them thrash Zimbabwe by 10 wickets in the second T20I of the three-match series and take an unassailable 2-0 lead. Chasing a paltry score of 58 for the win, the openers came out all guns blazing and got the job done inside six overs. Saim Ayub made a quick fire 36 off 18 while Omair Yousuf chipped in with 22. Not a lot to talk about the Zimbabwe bowling as they did not have any runs on the board and it was a day to forget for the home side. (Scorecard)
2nd T20I, Pakistan in Zimbabwe, 3 T20I Series, 2024, Dec 03, 2024
Match Ended
ZIM
57/10 (12.4)
PAK
61/0 (5.3)
Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo
Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 10 wickets
ZIM vs PAK, 2nd T20I, Live Updates
Right then, that will be it from us for this contest. We hope you enjoyed the coverage. Do join in for the third game and final game of the series between these two sides on Thursday 5th December at 11:30 am GMT from the same venue. But as you know, you can always join early for all the build-up. Until then, take care, and cheers!
Salman Agha, the Pakistan is up for a chat. He says that they do not want to rely on the toss. Adds that they are a quality side and the way youngsters are coming through, it’s hearting to see for them. Shares that they made certain plans to hit the deck hard and it worked well for them. Credits Abrar Ahmed and Sufiyan Muqeem to do well for the side. Ends by sharing that he is very happy with the series win and wants to continue the same way going forward.
Sikandar Raza, the Zimbabwe skipper is up for a chat. He says that they all are hurting and need to bounce back. Adds that they have a desire to beat Pakistan. Shares that it hurts them today but they will put this behind them and focus on the next game. Mentions that they need to upskill themselves and need to have both gears during the batting. Ends by adding that they need to be patient with this squad and that the more they play, they will get better.
Sufiyan Muqeem is the PLAYER OF THE MATCH for his OUTSTANDING BOWLING EFFORT.
Stay tuned for the post-match presentations...
Earlier today, Zimbabwe opted to bat first and were dismissed for just 57 runs inside 13 overs. The opening batters got off to a fine start but the middle and lower order collapsed like a pack of cards failed to form any kind of partnerships. Sufiyan Muqeem with a five-wicket haul was the standout bowler while Abbas Afridi with a couple of wickets also did a fine job. Pakistan will be delighted with the series win and will want to try some fresh faces in the next game while Zimbabwe will look to salvage some pride and win the final game.
FOUR MORE! Saim Ayub seals the deal for Pakistan. Short of a good length outside off. Saim Ayub slaps it hard through the backward point region for a cracking boundary. Pakistan win by 10 wickets with more than 14 overs to spare and take an unassailable lead of 2-0 in the three-match series.
Slower back of a length delivery around off. Saim Ayub rides the bounce and knocks into the cover region.
Slight Halt! Clive Madande looks in some pain here. The physio comes in to attend to him. He is going off the field now.
FOUR! Nicely done! Back of a length delivery around off. Saim Ayub hangs back and guides it toward the deep backward point region. Clive Madande runs around to make the stop but his wrist gets stuck in the outfield as he tries to collect it and the ball parries into the ropes. Just a single is needed now.
Pitched full, angling into the middle. Omair Yousuf heaves it off the inner half toward the long-on region. Ryan Burl gives the chase and keeps it to two.
Yorker length delivery, just outside off. Omair Yousuf makes room and bunts it back to the bowler.
Pitched full, wide outside off. Omair Yousuf drills it hard but finds the cover fielder.
LEG BYE! Full and sliding on the pad. Ayub flicks and misses. It rolls off the pad to backward square leg for a leg bye. The 50-run stand comes up now.
FOUR! BANG! Slower ball on a length, around off. Saim Ayub picks the length and hacks the pull to the deep mid-wicket region for a smashing boundary.
Pitched full, outside off. Omair Yousuf steers it to deep third for one.
SIX! ALL THE WAY! Good length delivery on the middle and leg. Saim Ayub gets inside the line and hoicks it over fine leg for a biggie. Pakistan are in a hurry to finish this game.
Back of a length delivery slanting away. Saim Ayub slashes and misses.
FOUR! Trevor Gwandu offers a gift and this is gleefully accepted! Low full toss at the stumps. Saim Ayub drives it past the bowler and down the ground for four runs.