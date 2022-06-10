Fans charging down to the playing area to meet their favourite cricketers is not something new, but this has reduced significantly as players have been living in a bio-bubble and fans are urged to maintain their distance. However, in the second ODI between Pakistan and West Indies, a fan ran out to the middle to salute all-rounder Shadab Khan while he was batting, and to everyone's surprise, the Pakistan vice-captain hugged him, prompting a huge cheer from the crowd.

The incident happened in the 39th over of Pakistan's innings with Shadab batting on 9. Before the fourth delivery of the over, the fan charged down, and it was then that Shadab gave him a hug. After that, the fan went back, but it was not before he jumped in pure joy.

Watch: Shadab Khan hugs pitch-invader as crowd cheers

Shadab Khan fan enter in the ground and hug him.

Best moment .

Video of the day.#PAKvWI pic.twitter.com/c51kmIXfMl — Gokboru (@gokboru_se) June 10, 2022

Former West Indies pacer Ian Bishop called the entire incident a "great moment".

"Great moment just now when a spectator ran onto the field. Instead of being violent with him (because it could have been dangerous, plus COVID), Shadab Khan hugged him and sent him on his way. #Beautiful. P:S,,,I understand all the reasons why that is frowned upon," he tweeted.

Great moment just now when a spectator ran onto the field. Instead of being violent with him (because it could have been dangerous, plus COVID), Shadab Khan hugged him and sent him on his way. #Beautiful. P:S,,,I understand all the reasons why that is frowned upon. — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) June 10, 2022

In the match between Pakistan and West Indies, the former batted first and posted 275/8 in 50 overs. Babar Azam and Imam-ul-Haq scored half-centuries for Pakistan.

This was the sixth straight innings of fifty or more for both Babar and Imam in the 50-over format.

Imam, who was eventually run out for 72 after a misunderstanding with Babar, now has scores of 56, 103, 106, 89, 65 and 72.

Promoted

Meanwhile, Babar scored 77.

Both Babar and Imam have joined the likes of Mark Waugh, Gordon Greenidge, Andrew Jones, Mohammad Yusuf, Chris Gayle, Shai Hope, Paul Stirling, Ross Taylor and Kane Williamson in the elite list of batters with 6 straight 50-plus scores in ODIs.