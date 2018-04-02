Pakistan vs West Indies, Live Cricket Score 2nd T20I: Pakistan Win Toss, Elect To Bat

West Indies will have revenge on their minds as they take on Pakistan in the second T20I on Monday. It was a meek surrender from the West Indies as they slumped to their lowest-ever T20I score to lose the first instalment of the three-match series against Pakistan in Karachi on Sunday. Things never got going for the visitors, who were facing a daunting task of chasing a mammoth 203 in their quota of 20 overs. Chadwick Walton sparked off by striking a six off the first ball but things for the Windies went only downhill after Mohammad Nawaz removed the opener on the fourth delivery of the second innings. Things got much worse for the touring party as a typical batting collapse followed and Pakistan bowlers rolled over their top-order leaving them reeling at 15/4. LIVE SCORECARD