Pakistan vs West Indies, Live Cricket Score 2nd T20I: Pakistan Win Toss, Elect To Bat

Updated: 02 April 2018 19:45 IST

Live score, Pakistan vs West Indies, 2nd T20: Pakistan aim to win series.

Live Cricket Score, Pakistan vs West Indies 2nd T20I: Hosts aim to win series © Twitter

West Indies will have revenge on their minds as they take on Pakistan in the second T20I on Monday. It was a meek surrender from the West Indies as they slumped to their lowest-ever T20I score to lose the first instalment of the three-match series against Pakistan in Karachi on Sunday. Things never got going for the visitors, who were facing a daunting task of chasing a mammoth 203 in their quota of 20 overs. Chadwick Walton sparked off by striking a six off the first ball but things for the Windies went only downhill after Mohammad Nawaz removed the opener on the fourth delivery of the second innings. Things got much worse for the touring party as a typical batting collapse followed and Pakistan bowlers rolled over their top-order leaving them reeling at 15/4. LIVE SCORECARD

Live Updates Between Pakistan vs West Indies, 2nd T20, straight from National Stadium, Karachi

19:39 IST: Pakistan have won the toss and decided to bat.

19:24 IST: We are moments away from the toss.

19:18 IST: Hello and welcome to the live updates of the second T20I straight from Karachi.

The visitors just couldn't recover as they lost the plot and it was a mere formality for Pakistan from there in wiping off the innings. Earlier, put in to bat, Fakhar Zaman, Hussain Talat and Sarfraz Ahmed played vital cameos before the country's most experienced T20 campaigner Shoaib Malik's late charge ensured that Pakistan posted 203/5, equalling their highest-ever score in the format. Pakistan now lead the series 1-0 and the second T20I will be played at the same venue on April 2.

