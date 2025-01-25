Pakistan vs West Indies, 2nd Test Day 1: Live Cricket Score And Updates
Pakistan vs West Indies 2nd Test: West Indies opted to bat first after winning the toss.
Pakistan vs West Indies, 2nd Test Day 1 Live Score: After a 127-run victory against West Indies in the opening Test of the series, Pakistan look to continue their superlative form as the two teams square off in Multan for the second Test. West Indies won the toss and decided to bat first, hoping to make the most of the surface which is expected to aid spin-bowling again. Pakistan's Sajid Khan was the player of the match in the first Test. He will be key to the hosts' hopes again this time. (Live Scorecard)
West Indies Playing XI: Kraigg Brathwaite(c), Mikyle Louis, Amir Jangoo, Kavem Hodge, Alick Athanaze, Justin Greaves, Tevin Imlach(w), Kevin Sinclair, Gudakesh Motie, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican
Pakistan Playing XI: Shan Masood(c), Muhammad Hurraira, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Salman Agha, Sajid Khan, Noman Ali, Kashif Ali, Abrar Ahmed
Pakistan vs West Indies 2nd Test Live
Tossed up, outside off, Roach steps across to defend but misses it.
This is full and on middle, Roach leans and defends it out.
Tossed up on middle, Roach defends close to his pads.
Goes full and outside off, Roach looks to sweep but bottom edges it to fine leg for a couple.
Flighted on middle, Roach lofts it down to long on and collects a brace.
Lands outside off and it turns away. Roach looks to defend away but misses it.
Angling on middle, Motie blocks it out.
THREE! Flat and around off, Roach looks to defend but edges it through first and second slip and to third man for three.
Tossed up on middle, spins away. Roach looks to defend but splices it to second slip.
Bowls it full and wide of off. Roach looks to sweep it away but misses it.
Tossed up on middle, Roach prods and blocks it out.
Flat and around off, Motie punches it to covers for a single.
Flat and around off, Roach blocks it out.
Fuller delivery around off, Motie drives it to long off for a single.
FOUR! That's one way to play this game. First sign of aggression from Windies. On off, Motie lofts it over mid off and it rolls to the fence.
Fuller delivery on off, Roach nudges it to mid-wicket for a single.
OUT! GONE! Abrar Ahmed gets one now! The umpire first denies after the appeal, he rethinks and then raises his finger. Clearly out. Tossed up on off, Hodge looks to sweep but top edges and it deflects onto his helmet. It lobs to the left of short leg. Taken! Hodge goes now.
This is full and outside off, Motie drives it to mid off for a single.
Floats it full and on off, Motie turns it to square leg for a single.
Darted on the pads. Motie goes back and blocks.