Pakistan vs West Indies, 2nd Test Day 1 Live Score: After a 127-run victory against West Indies in the opening Test of the series, Pakistan look to continue their superlative form as the two teams square off in Multan for the second Test. West Indies won the toss and decided to bat first, hoping to make the most of the surface which is expected to aid spin-bowling again. Pakistan's Sajid Khan was the player of the match in the first Test. He will be key to the hosts' hopes again this time. (Live Scorecard)

West Indies Playing XI: Kraigg Brathwaite(c), Mikyle Louis, Amir Jangoo, Kavem Hodge, Alick Athanaze, Justin Greaves, Tevin Imlach(w), Kevin Sinclair, Gudakesh Motie, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican

Pakistan Playing XI: Shan Masood(c), Muhammad Hurraira, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Salman Agha, Sajid Khan, Noman Ali, Kashif Ali, Abrar Ahmed