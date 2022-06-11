Pakistan skipper Babar Azam registered his 9th consecutive fifty-plus score in all formats as the hosts took an unassailable 2-0 in the three-match ODI series against the West Indies in Multan. Having smashed a match-winning hundred in the first ODI, Babar scored 77 off 93 balls with the help of five boundaries and a six. He, however, cost his team five runs in the field following a bizarre turn of events during West Indies' chase. In the 29th over, Babar was spotted to have picked up one of the wicket-keeping gloves, and used it to pick up the ball behind the stumps.

Why were Pakistan given a five-run penalty vs West Indies?

Babar's action was deemed illegal by the on-field umpire, and as a result, five extra runs were added to West Indies' total.

As per Laws of cricket - 28.1 Protective equipment - "No fielder other than the wicket-keeper shall be permitted to wear gloves or external leg guards. In addition, protection for the hand or fingers may be worn only with the consent of the umpires".

The incident, however, did not have any a serious impact on the result of the match as Pakistan won the second ODI by a 120-run margin.

After electing to bat, Pakistan posted a total of 275 for eight, on the back of Babar's 77 and opener Imam-ul-Haq's 72-run knocks.

In reply, West Indies kept on losing wickets at regular intervals and were eventually bowled out for 155.

The third and final ODI will be played at the same venue on Sunday, June 12.