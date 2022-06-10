PAK vs WI, 2nd ODI Live Updates: Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat against West Indies in the second ODI of their three-match series in Multan on Friday. A century from Babar Azam -- his third in as many matches in the format -- powered Pakistan to a 5-wicket win in the first ODI at the same venue, and the hosts will be looking to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the 2nd ODI. West Indies will look for an improved bowling performance, while their skipper Nicholas Pooran will also be hoping to make a bigger impact with the bat. They were powered to a score of 305/8 thanks to Shai Hope's magnificent century, but the bowlers failed to defend the total. Pooran has failed to really fire since beginning his stint as West Indies' limited overs captain. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Here are the LIVE UPDATES of the 2nd ODI between Pakistan and West Indies from the Multan Cricket Stadium