Pakistan vs West Indies, 2nd ODI Live Updates: All Eyes On Babar Azam As Pakistan Opt To Bat
PAK vs WI, 2nd ODI Live Updates: Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat against West Indies in the second ODI of their three-match series in Multan on Friday. A century from Babar Azam -- his third in as many matches in the format -- powered Pakistan to a 5-wicket win in the first ODI at the same venue, and the hosts will be looking to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the 2nd ODI. West Indies will look for an improved bowling performance, while their skipper Nicholas Pooran will also be hoping to make a bigger impact with the bat. They were powered to a score of 305/8 thanks to Shai Hope's magnificent century, but the bowlers failed to defend the total. Pooran has failed to really fire since beginning his stint as West Indies' limited overs captain. (LIVE SCORECARD)
West Indies (Playing XI) - Shai Hope (WK), Kyle Mayers, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran (C), Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein, Anderson Phillip (In place of Jayden Seales), Hayden Walsh.
Pakistan (Playing XI) - Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Mohammad Haris, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim (In place of Hasan Ali), Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi.
TOSS - The coin goes up and lands in favour of Pakistan. They have elected to BAT first.
Multan will host this match and there will be no reprieve for the players as the conditions will be tough to play at. The temperature is around 40s and players will be ready to play in taxing flaming heat. It is a must win game for West Indies and the first match saw the batters doing an incredible job to score above 300 but they were coming against a top side who didn’t back out easily and chased it pretty comfortably in the end. Pakistan are always coming in as the favorites and they will hope to sweep this series as well and also grab crucial World Cup Super League points. Will the Windies level things up or Pakistan make it 5-0 overall in this tour? We will find out soon. Stay tuned for the toss and other updates.