Pakistan vs West Indies 2022, 1st ODI, Live Score: Pakistan Take On West Indies As International Cricket Returns To Multan After 14 Years
PAK vs WI, Live Updates: Pakistan will take on West Indies in the first ODI of the three-match series at the Multan Cricket Stadium.
PAK vs WI, Live Updates: Pakistan will take on West Indies in the first ODI of the three-match series at the Multan Cricket Stadium. Multan will host the first game in almost 14 years, and a T20I game for the first time. Pakistan will be oozing with confidence, after putting on a brave show against Australia at home. Nicholas Pooran's reign as captain of West Indies' white-ball team got off to the best possible start as they defeated Netherland 3-0 in the ODI series. Pakistan's top three comprising of skipper Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman have been in excellent form recently. Meanwhile, Shaheen Shah Afridi has provided the goods with the ball, and will look to move on the same path. All three games will be played in Multan and the series is part of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League. (LIVE SCORECARD)
PAK vs WI, 1st ODI Live Scorecard
We had a heavy dose of T20 cricket over the last few months and even though the shortest format will continue to entertain us, the ODI and Test formats are also back in business now. We have West Indies travelling over to Pakistan for the ODI series that was postponed in December 2021 because of Covid-19. It will be a three-match ODI series and a very crucial one for both sides as 30 crucial points in ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League are up for grabs. All three games will be played at Multan and both the teams will have to find ways to tackle the threat of heat along with the threat of their opponents. West Indies have started their new phase in limited-overs cricket under the leadership of Nicholas Pooran in a positive fashion by winning all three ODIs in Netherlands. However, there is still enough room for improvement in this young Windies team and playing against Pakistan will be a big test for them. They will be boosted by the presence of Rovman Powell and Romario Shepherd who missed the series against Netherlands due to visa issues. West Indies batting is heavily dependent on Shai Hope in ODI cricket and they would need players like Shamarh Brooks, Kyle Mayers and Brandon King to continue the form they showed against the Dutch. Also, Nicholas Pooran’s form will be a crucial aspect as West Indies will need big scores on batting-friendly tracks in Multan. In the bowling department, Akeal Hosein and Alzarri Joseph are the two bowlers who have shown their pedigree at the international level and a lot will depend on how these two perform in this series. Overall, West Indies have a lot of talent but they need to be at the top of their game to beat Pakistan on their home turf. Pakistan, on the other hand, will be confident of a good show after they beat a strong Australian team earlier this year. Their top 3 batters have been scoring the majority of runs especially Babar Azam and Imam-ul-Haq and one can expect them to go big in this series as well. They have Shadab Khan back in the side who provides them with a great balance and with a world-class pace attack at their disposal, Pakistan are the favourite going into the first game of this series. However, West Indies have exciting talent in their ranks and it all comes down to the execution on the field. Can this young West Indies lineup deliver a strong performance and start off the series with a win? Or will Pakistan dominate on their home turf? Either way, some exciting action awaits us.