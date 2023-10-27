Story ProgressBack to home
Pakistan vs South Africa Highlights, Cricket World Cup 2023: South Africa Edge Past Pakistan By One Wicket In Tricky Chase
Pakistan vs South Africa Highlights, ODI World Cup 2023: Aiden Markram starred with a well-knit 91 as South Africa edged past Pakistan by one wicket
Pakistan vs South Africa Highlights: South Africa beat Pakistan by one wicket.© ANI
Pakistan vs South Africa Highlights, ODI World Cup 2023: Aiden Markram starred with a well-knit 91 as South Africa edged past Pakistan by one wicket in a Cricket World Cup 2023 match on Friday. Pakistan came really close to winning the game as they reduced South Africa to 9 down in the chase of 271, but the Proteas somehow managed to cross the finishing line. Earlier, it was Tabraiz Shamsi's four-wicket haul (4 for 60) that had helped South Africa bundle out Pakistan for 270 after the side opted to bat first. (Scorecard | Points Table)
Here are the Highlights of Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and South Africa:
Match 26, ICC Cricket World Cup, 2023, Oct 27, 2023
Match Ended
PAK
270/10 (46.4)
SA
271/9 (47.2)
MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
South Africa beat Pakistan by 1 wicket
- 22:40 (IST)PAK vs SA Live Score: South Africa win!!!A four from Keshav Maharaj and South Africa have won the game by 1 wicket. What a chase this was! What a game this was! Not a favourable result for Pakistan though as their bowlers gave their all on the field tonight but failed to win the game for the side. On the other hand, South Africa, who messed up the chase by themselves, eventually won it by a bare margin.
- 22:31 (IST)PAK vs SA Live Score: South Africa need 5 runs!Mohammad Wasim Jr has ended his quota of 10 overs with figures of 2 for 50. With it, all the Pakistan pacers have finished their overs. South Africa need 5 runs in 18 balls, who will bowl the next over? Okay, it's Mohammad Nawaz. Keep your fingers crossed!SA 266/9 (47)
- 22:27 (IST)PAK vs SA Live Score: Poor Pakistan!Pakistan nearly pocketed the game. Tabraiz Shamsi was hit on the front pad on the bowling of Haris Rauf. Umpire gave it not out and Pakistan reviewed. Ball tracking revealed that the ball would have clipped the leg stump, which means the wicket was on umpire's call. Shamsi survived as the field umpire had given him not out at the beginning.SA 263/9 (46)
- 22:21 (IST)PAK vs SA Live Score: OUT!South Africa 9 down! Haris Rauf strikes to put Pakistan on top. South Africa need 11 runs, Pakistan need one wicket to win. What a contest this is! Coming to the wicket, Lungi Ngidi had edged the ball to the left of pacer Rauf and the bowler showed amazing reflex to pull off a brilliant catch.SA 260/9 (45.3)
- 22:16 (IST)PAK vs SA Live Score: South Africa need 11 runs!South African batters Keshav Maharaj and Lungi Ngidi have managed to play Mohammad Wasim Jr's 9th over. Four runs came off it. South Africa need 11 runs in 30 balls.SA 260/8 (45)
- 22:09 (IST)PAK vs SA Live Score: Match hangs in balance!Shaheen Afridi finishes his quota of ten overs with figures of 3 for 45. The game is still on as South Africa need 15 runs in 36 balls. While the asking rate is not a concern for South Africa, they must be worried about the remaining two wickets as Pakistan bowlers are bowling really well.SA 256/8 (44)
- 21:57 (IST)PAK vs SA Live Score: OUT!Another wicket for Pakistan and they now have a strong chance to win this game. Gerald Coetzee has been caught behind on the bowling of Shaheen Afridi. South Africa need 21 to win and Pakistan need two wickets. The game is on!SA 250/8 (41.1)
- 21:50 (IST)PAK vs SA Live Score: WICKET!Usama Mir has got the wicket of Aiden Markram. The right-handed batter tried to go for a big shot and edged the ball towards backward point. Babar Azam ran behind and took a really good catch. Markram is out at the score of 91.SA 250/7 (40.2)
- 21:31 (IST)PAK vs SA Live Score: OUT!36.5 - Haris Rauf to Marco Jansen! It is too late for Pakistan now or do they have a chance? It was a length ball outside off and Jansen hit it directly into the hands of Babar at backward point.SA 235/6 (37)
- 21:05 (IST)PAK vs SA Live Score: WICKET!David Miller is out! Shaheen Afridi has claimed the wicket of Miller. The batter edged the ball to wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan.SA 206/5 (33.1)
- 20:55 (IST)PAK vs SA Live Score: Short stoppage!It seems that Mohammad Wasim Jr has pulled up a hamstring. The physio is currently checking him. We have a short stoppage in play.
- 20:38 (IST)PAK vs SA Live Score: SIX!Easy picking for Aiden Markram! It was a flighted delivery outside off stump. Markram just brought his front foot forwards and lofted the ball over the mid-off fielder for a six.SA 188/4 (28.5)
- 20:34 (IST)PAK vs SA Live Score: Edged and FOUR Again!Another good length ball from Mohammad Wasim Jr and David Miller got an outside edge on it again. This time there was a first slip but the ball flew over the fielder and ran away to the fence for a four. Poor Pakistan!SA 180/4 (28)
- 20:32 (IST)PAK vs SA Live Score: Edged and FOUR!A good length ball from Mohammad Wasim Jr and David Miller got an outside edge on it. As there was no first slip, the ball passed the keeper in no time and ran away to the fence for a four.SA 176/4 (27.3)
- 20:24 (IST)PAK vs SA Live Score: Fifty for Aiden Markram!Aiden Markram raced to his half-century in 50 balls. He has kept South Africa in the driver's seat in the ongoing chase against Pakistan. Needless to say that Pakistan badly need his wicket to bounce back in the game or it will soon be over for them.
- 20:07 (IST)PAK vs SA Live Score: OUT!Mohammad Wasim Jr has got the wicket of Heinrich Klaasen and Pakistan can have their hopes alive. It was a short ball that got good bounce off the surface. Klaasen could not time his pull properly and edged the ball to Usama Mir at third man.SA 136/4 (21.4)
- 20:00 (IST)PAK vs SA Live Score: SIX!A friendly full toss from Usama Mir and Heinrich Klaasen has deposited it deep into the stands for a big six.SA 131/3 (20.1)
- 19:54 (IST)PAK vs SA Live Score: WICKET!A third wicket for Pakistan! Consussion substitute Usama Mir has dismissed Rassie van der Dussen on his very first over of the game. Pakistan have something to fight now as the duo of Markram and van der Dussen were taking the game away.SA 121/3 (18.5)
- 19:39 (IST)PAK vs SA Live Score: Update on Shadab Khan!Pakistan spinner Shadab Khan, who hit his head during fielding, has been sustituted by another leggie Usama Mir. Meanwhile, South Africa need 161 to win at 4.74 runs per over from here.SA 110/2 (16)
- 19:28 (IST)PAK vs SA Live Score: SIXTerrific batting from Aiden Markram! He is simply relentless. It was a short ball from Mohammad Nawaz. Markram pulled it from the backfoot for a superb six.SA 101/2 (13.4)
- 19:25 (IST)PAK vs SA Live Score: SIXPakistan pacers are leaking runs. On the second delivery of the over, Haris Rauf bowled a short ball to Aiden Markram, who played an upper cut on it for a six over the third man. 8 runs came off the over.SA 93/2 (13)
- 19:19 (IST)PAK vs SA Live Score: FOUR!It was a back of a length delivery from Mohammad Wasim Jr and Aiden Markram has pulled it over the mid-on for a four. The boundary came on the fourth ball of the over. Markram later hit another four through the backward point region. 11 runs came off the over.SA 85/2 (12)
- 19:09 (IST)PAK vs SA Live Score: OUT!A much-needed wicket for Pakistan! The 33-run partnership for the second wicket has been broken by Mohammad Wasim Jr and it is South Africa captain Temba Bavuma, who departs at the score of 28. It was a good length ball and Bavuma edged it to mid-wicket fielder.RSA 67/2 (9.5)
- 19:02 (IST)PAK vs SA Live Score: SIXSIX!!! Temba Bavuma smashes a huge six off Haris Rauf's delivery. Bavuma went across the line to pull it as the ball lands straight into the stands for a maximum.SA 64/1 (8.3 overs)
- 18:54 (IST)Live Cricket Score: Bavuma unleashes his furyAfter the dismissal of Quinton de Kock, Temba Bavuma opens his arms and starts dealing in boundaries. In the previous over of Mohammad Nawaz, he smashes three boundaries as the Pakistan bowler leaks 13 runs.SA 52/1 (7 overs)
- 18:50 (IST)PAK vs SA Live Score: Good over from ShaheenAfter scalping a wicket, Shaheen Afridi continues to trouble South Africa batters. In the previous over, he concedes only one run as Temba Bavuma and Rassie van der Dussen aim to bring back the momentum towards their side.SA 39/1 (6 overs)
- 18:41 (IST)PAK vs SA Live Score: OUTOUT!!! Shaheen Afridi has provided Pakistan with their first breakthrough as he dismissed Quinton de Kock for 24. De Kock smashes it hard for a six but the ball lands into the hands of Muhammad Wasim at the long-off.SA 34/1 (3.3 overs)
- 18:30 (IST)PAK vs SA Live Score: de Kock on fireQuinton de Kock is on fire as he is dealing in boundaries. In the previous over of Shaheen Afridi, he smashes four boundaries as the pacer concedes 19 runs. South Africa are off to a flier in the chase of 271.SA 30/0 (2 overs)
- 18:28 (IST)Pakistan vs South Africa Live Score: SA off to good startQuinton de Kock and Temba Bavuma have provided South Africa with a great start in the chase. In the first over of Iftikhar Ahmed, the duo scores 11 runs, which include a boundary from wide and one boundary from de Kock.SA 11/0 (1 overs)
- 18:23 (IST)PAK vs SA Live Score: Shadab picks up injuryShadab Khan picks up an injury while trying to stop the shot by Temba Bavuma. Shadab makes a dive and lands on his shoulder and collapses on the field. The physio runs to check on him and he he is taken off the field.SA 6/0 (0.2 overs)
- 18:17 (IST)PAK vs SA Live Score: We are backHello and welcome back to the second innings of the ODI World Cup 2023 match between South Africa and Pakistan. In the chase of 271, Quinton de Kock and Temba Bavuma have opened for South Africa while Iftikhar Ahmed will be bowling the first over for Pakistan.
- 17:51 (IST)PAK vs SA Live Score: Pakistan 270 all outPakistan are bundled out for 270 against South Africa. For Pakistan, Saud Shakeel scored 52 while Babar Azam scored 50. Apart from them, Shadab Khan also scored 43. For South Africa, Tabraiz Shamsi took four wickets while Marco Jansen took three wickets.
- 17:41 (IST)PAK vs SA Live Score: OUTOUT!!! Marco Jansen has taken his third wicket of the day and this time he removed Mohammad Nawaz for 24. Nawaz hammers it hard but the ball goes up in the air and lands safely into the hands of David Miller. Ninth wicket gone for Pakistan.PAK 268/9 (45.5 overs)
- 17:39 (IST)PAK vs SA Live Score: OUTOUT!!! Tabraiz Shamsi has completed his four-wicket haul and his latest victim is Shaheen Afridi, who departed for 2. Afridi tries to steal a boundary but the ball hits the edge and Keshav Maharaj takes a good catch at the slip.PAK 259/8 (44.2 overs)
- 17:32 (IST)PAK vs SA Live Score: FOURFOUR!!! Mohammad Nawaz smashes a boundary off Marco Jansen's delivery. Nawaz smartly plays a shot towards the deep backward point as the ball races across the boundary line for a four.PAK 259/7 (44 overs)
- 17:22 (IST)Live Cricket Score: OUTOUT!!! Tabraiz Shamsi has taken his third wicket of the day and this time he dismissed Saud Shakeel for 52. The ball hits the edge of the bat as wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock takes a brilliant catch behind the stumps.PAK 240/7 (42.1 overs)
- 17:18 (IST)PAK vs SA Live Score: Saud hits 50Saud Shakeel takes a double off Tabraiz Shamsi's delivery and brings up his half-century. It is his third half-century in the ODI format and he brings it up in 50 balls. Six-down Pakistan eye a good total from here.PAK 229/6 (40.3 overs)
- 17:13 (IST)PAK vs SL Live: OUTOUT!!! Gerald Coetzee takes his second wicket of the day and this time he dismisses Shadab Khan for 43. Shadab tries to steal a boundary but ends up giving a catch to Keshav Maharaj at the mid-wicket.PAK 225/6 (39.4 overs)
- 17:03 (IST)PAK vs SA Live Score: 13 runs off the overSaud Shakeel and Shadab Khan smash one boundary each in the previous over of Gerald Coetzee. The pacer concedes a total 13 runs off the over as both Shadab and Saud inch closer towards their half-centuries.PAK 214/5 (38 overs)
- 16:55 (IST)Pakistan vs South Africa Live Score: Shadab nears 50Shadab Khan continues to deal in boundaries as he smashes two fours in the previous over of Gerald Coetzee. Shadab Khan is currently batting at 36 and inching closer towards his half-century.PAK 198/5 (36 overs)
