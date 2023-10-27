PAK vs SA Live Score: South Africa win!!!

A four from Keshav Maharaj and South Africa have won the game by 1 wicket. What a chase this was! What a game this was! Not a favourable result for Pakistan though as their bowlers gave their all on the field tonight but failed to win the game for the side. On the other hand, South Africa, who messed up the chase by themselves, eventually won it by a bare margin.