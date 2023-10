Pakistan vs South Africa Highlights, ODI World Cup 2023: Aiden Markram starred with a well-knit 91 as South Africa edged past Pakistan by one wicket in a Cricket World Cup 2023 match on Friday. Pakistan came really close to winning the game as they reduced South Africa to 9 down in the chase of 271, but the Proteas somehow managed to cross the finishing line. Earlier, it was Tabraiz Shamsi's four-wicket haul (4 for 60) that had helped South Africa bundle out Pakistan for 270 after the side opted to bat first. (Scorecard | Points Table)

Here are the Highlights of Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and South Africa: