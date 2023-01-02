New Zealand captain Tim Southee decided to bat first after winning the toss and openers Tom Latham and Devon Conway made the most of helpful conditions on Day 1 of the second Test against Pakistan in Karachi. Conway and Lathan put on a century stand to give the visitors a strong start.

But it was Pakistan paceman Naseem Shah who produced a peach of delivery to break the opening stand that was threatening to turn into a massive one.

The youngster came round the wicket and hurled in a delivery angling in to the left handed Latham at over 143 kmph.

Latham failed to get bat on ball and as it thudded into the pads which led to vociferous appeals from the bowler and the rest of the Pakistan team.

Latham was eventually dismissed for 71 runs. Conway went on to complete his century and put on another century stand with Kane Williamson, before he and Williamson were dismissed in quick succession.

New Zealand ended the day on 309/6 with spinner Agha Salman picking up 3 wickets towards the end of play.

The first Test match had ended in a draw.

