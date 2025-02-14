Pakistan vs New Zealand LIVE Streaming, Tri-Series Final: Pakistan take on New Zealand in the final of the tri-series, in what will be both team's final ODI before the Champions Trophy 2025 gets underway. Incidentally, the two sides play again on February 19, to kickstart the Champions Trophy. New Zealand have picked up two dominant wins in the tri-series. On the other hand, hosts Pakistan chased down a target of over 350 against South Africa to enter the final, thanks to brilliant centuries by captain Mohammad Rizwan and vice-captain Salman Ali Agha. A win for Pakistan would see them win their third ODI series in a row, after away wins in Australia and South Africa.

Pakistan vs New Zealand LIVE Streaming, Tri-Nation Series Final 2024-25 LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch?

When will the Pakistan vs New Zealand, ODI Tri-Nation Series final match take place?

The Pakistan vs New Zealand, ODI Tri-Nation Series final match will take place on Friday, February 14 (IST).

Where will the Pakistan vs New Zealand, ODI Tri-Nation Series final match be held?

The Pakistan vs New Zealand, ODI Tri-Nation Series final match will be held at the National Stadium in Karachi, Pakistan.

What time will the Pakistan vs New Zealand, ODI Tri-Nation Series final match start?

The Pakistan vs New Zealand, ODI Tri-Nation Series final match will start at 2:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 2:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Pakistan vs New Zealand, ODI Tri-Nation Series final match?

The Pakistan vs New Zealand, ODI Tri-Nation Series final match will not be televised live in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Pakistan vs New Zealand, ODI Tri-Nation Series final match?

The Pakistan vs New Zealand, ODI Tri-Nation Series final match will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)