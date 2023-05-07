PAK vs NZ, 5th ODI Live Updates: New Zealand skipper Tom Latham has won the toss and opted to bat first against Pakistan in the fifth and final ODI between the sides at the National Stadium, Karachi on Sunday. Pakistan eye a series sweep over New Zealand, while the guests look for a consolatory win. The Babar Azam-led side won the first game by 5 wickets and then bagged the second game by by 7 wickets. In the third ODI, Pakistan registered a 26-run victory over the Blackcaps while in the fourth game, the hosts registered a 102-run victory. (LIVE SCORECARD)

New Zealand (Playing XI): Will Young, Tom Blundell(w), Henry Nicholls, Tom Latham(c), Mark Chapman, Cole McConchie, Rachin Ravindra, Adam Milne, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry

Pakistan (Playing XI): Fakhar Zaman, Shan Masood, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Iftikhar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf