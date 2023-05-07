Pakistan vs New Zealand, 5th ODI, Live Score Updates: New Zealand Eye Solid Start After Opting To Bat vs Pakistan
PAK vs NZ, 5th ODI Live Updates: New Zealand skipper Tom Latham has won the toss and opted to bat first against Pakistan in the fifth and final ODI between the sides at the National Stadium, Karachi on Sunday. Pakistan eye a series sweep over New Zealand, while the guests look for a consolatory win. The Babar Azam-led side won the first game by 5 wickets and then bagged the second game by by 7 wickets. In the third ODI, Pakistan registered a 26-run victory over the Blackcaps while in the fourth game, the hosts registered a 102-run victory. (LIVE SCORECARD)
New Zealand (Playing XI): Will Young, Tom Blundell(w), Henry Nicholls, Tom Latham(c), Mark Chapman, Cole McConchie, Rachin Ravindra, Adam Milne, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry
Pakistan (Playing XI): Fakhar Zaman, Shan Masood, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Iftikhar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf
TOSS - New Zealand have won the toss and will BAT first!
Not much on stake for New Zealand and they will hope to end the series with a victory. However, the way they are performing it will be a hard outing if they don't perform at their highest. Pakistan on the other hand, are flying high and will look to end the tour with a win. Stay tuned for toss and other updates.
Hello and a warm welcome to the coverage of the fifth and final ODI between New Zealand and Pakistan. The home team have cruised so far as they have put on dominating performance game after game. They have a really good chance to clean-sweep the series with the home crowd at their back. New Zealand will be disappointed with how they have performed so far. The first couple of games were a bit close but the last two games were one-sided which didn't help them dearly.
It is time for the fifth and final ODI of the New Zealand tour of Pakistan. The hosts have completely dominated the series so far and have won all four of the four games played. They will be looking to complete a clean sweep at the National Stadium in Karachi. Their batting order has been exceptional with their skipper, Babar Azam, who scored a ton in their previous outing. In the previous game, their leg-spinner, Usama Mir was the standout bowler on display as he chipped 4 wickets and conceded just 43 runs in his full quota of overs. Mohammad Wasim Jr. bowled well too and claimed 3 for 40 in 8.4 overs. On the other hand, New Zealand was completely outplayed by Pakistan in all the departments. In the previous match, captain Tom Latham played well for New Zealand and finished the innings with a score of 60 runs off 76 balls. He was well supported by Mark Chapman, who chipped in with 46 runs off 33 balls. He will be looking for more support and avoid a possible whitewash. Can they do it? Or will the hosts maintain their dominance and clean sweep this series? Let's find out together.