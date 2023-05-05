Pakistan vs New Zealand 4th ODI Live:The Pakistan cricket team made history as it secured an ODI series win over New Zealand for the first time in 12 years. With two games still to go and a 3-0 lead already in the bag, Babar Azam and his men might look to give a few youngsters a chance, though hoping to not compromise on quality. Fakhar Zaman has been the most in-form batter for Pakistan this series, aggregating 316 runs in three matches, at an average of 158. With the ball, Haris Rauf and Shaheen Shah Afridi have been ruling the roost, picking 6 and 5 wickets respectively, that see them dominating the bowling charts. As the two teams square off again, the Kiwis would look to salvage some pride.

Here are the Live Cricket Score and Updates from 4th ODI between Pakistan and New Zealand from Karachi: