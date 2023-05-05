Story ProgressBack to home
Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, 4th ODI: Babar Azam's Men Look To Extend Series Lead
Pakistan vs New Zealand 4th ODI Live: With a 3-0 lead in the bag, Pakistan hope to extend their winning run against New Zealand in Karachi.
Pakistan lead New Zealand 3-0 in 5-match ODI series© AFP
Pakistan vs New Zealand 4th ODI Live:The Pakistan cricket team made history as it secured an ODI series win over New Zealand for the first time in 12 years. With two games still to go and a 3-0 lead already in the bag, Babar Azam and his men might look to give a few youngsters a chance, though hoping to not compromise on quality. Fakhar Zaman has been the most in-form batter for Pakistan this series, aggregating 316 runs in three matches, at an average of 158. With the ball, Haris Rauf and Shaheen Shah Afridi have been ruling the roost, picking 6 and 5 wickets respectively, that see them dominating the bowling charts. As the two teams square off again, the Kiwis would look to salvage some pride.
Here are the Live Cricket Score and Updates from 4th ODI between Pakistan and New Zealand from Karachi:
After sealing the series with a 3-0 lead Pakistan would be stepping into the fourth ODI against the Kiwis with a spring in their steps. Pakistan has had an amazing outing in the ODI series so far as they have pinned the opponents back in each and every game winning all three games played so far convincingly. After Fakhar Zaman it was the turn of Imam-ul-Haq as he stepped up in the third ODI. The only concern still for the hosts remains the stability in the middle order and the lean patch skipper Babar Azam is in. Bowling has been impressive as always, and the way the youngster Naseem Shah has supported Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf is sensational. New Zealand on the other hand have had a series to forget so far with the batting order being exposed against this lethal bowling unit of Pakistan. Tom Blundell was impressive in the third ODI but they lost the momentum with a couple of run-outs early at the top which cost them the third ODI and the series as well. New Zealand would be looking to play for pride and preparing a solid base for the playing XI for the World Cup later this year. Daryl Mitchell holds the key for New Zealand with the bat and the spinners need to step up if they are to open their account in the series. Expect a thriller between these two cricketing superpowers.