After the two-match Test series ended in a draw, Pakistan and New Zealand will now be going up against each other in the first ODI of the three-match series on Monday in Karachi. The Babar Azam-led side won eight of the nine one-day internationals last year, including a 2-1 series win over Australia at home. On the other hand, New Zealand, runners-up in the last World Cup in 2019, won ten of their 16 ODIs last year. Pakistan will miss pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi who is recovering from a knee injury sustained in November last year.

When will the Pakistan vs New Zealand, 1st ODI match be played?

The Pakistan vs New Zealand, 1st ODI match will be played on Monday, January 9.

Where will the Pakistan vs New Zealand, 1st ODI match be played?

The Pakistan vs New Zealand, 1st ODI match will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi..

What time will the Pakistan vs New Zealand, 1st ODI match start?

The Pakistan vs New Zealand, 1st ODI match will start at 3 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Pakistan vs New Zealand, 1st ODI match?

The Pakistan vs New Zealand, 1st ODI match will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Pakistan vs New Zealand, 1st ODI match?

The Pakistan vs New Zealand, 1st ODI match will be streamed live on SonyLiv.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

