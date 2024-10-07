Pakistan vs England 1st Test, LIVE Streaming: Pakistan are all set to face England in the first Test of three-match series, starting from Monday in Multan. England's 3-0 whitewash on their last trip to Pakistan in 2022 was the first clean sweep by any visiting team to the country, and plunged the hosts into a slump that has left them winless in their last 10 home Tests. The visitors will be buoyed by memories of that famous win, but begin the series without talismanic leader Ben Stokes, who will miss the first Test due to a hamstring injury.

On the other hand, Pakistan are eyeing a perfect opportunity to bounce back after facing back-to-back defeats. Recently, Shan Masood and co lost 0-2 against Bangladesh in a two-match Test series.

When will the Pakistan vs England 1st Test match be played?

The Pakistan vs England 1st Test match will be played from October 7, 2024.

Where will the Pakistan vs England 1st Test match be played?

The Pakistan vs England 1st Test match will be played at Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan.

What time will the Pakistan vs England 1st Test match start?

The Pakistan vs England 1st Test match will start at 10:30 AM IST. The toss will take place at 10:00 AM.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Pakistan vs England 1st Test match?

The Pakistan vs England 1st Test match will not be telecasted in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Pakistan vs England 1st Test match?

The Pakistan vs England 1st Test match will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website.

