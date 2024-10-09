Story ProgressBack to home
PAK vs ENG Live Score Updates 1st Test Day 3: Zak Crawley, Joe Root Key As England Look To Avoid Follow-On
PAK vs ENG Live Score 1st Test Day 3: England will resume at 96/1 on Day 3 of the 1st Test, trailing Pakistan by 460 runs in Multan.
Pakistan vs England Live Score 1st Test Day 3© AFP
Pakistan vs England Live Score 1st Test Day 3: England will resume at 96/1 on Day 3 of the 1st Test, trailing Pakistan by 460 runs in Multan. Zak Crawley's run-a-ball unbeaten 64 gave England a strong start after Pakistan posted a mammoth 556 in the first innings. Crawley was batting alongside former captain Joe Root, who not on 32, after skipper Ollie Pope's early dismissal. Pope had to bat up the order after opener Ben Duckett picked up an injury while taking a catch on Day 2. England need another 261 to avoid a follow-on -- a task eminently achievable on a pitch offering no help to bowlers. (Live Scorecard)
1st Test, England in Pakistan, 3 Test Series, 2024, Oct 07, 2024
Day 2 | Stumps
PAK
556
ENG
96/1 (20.0)
Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan
Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 4.80
Batsman
Zak Crawley
64* (64)
Joe Root
32 (54)
Bowler
Shaheen Afridi
24/0 (6)
Naseem Shah
29/1 (7)
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the Latest Cricket Updates, Check Bangadesh Tour of India 2024, Schedule, Results and News Updates at NDTV Sports. Like Us On Facebook Or Follow Us On Twitter For More Sports Updates. You Can Also Download The NDTV Cricket App For Android Or iOS.
PAK vs ENG 1st Test Live Score Updates
England faced an early setback with the loss of captain Ollie Pope for a duck, but Zak Crawley and Joe Root have since steadied the ship, scoring at a brisk pace and dampening Pakistan's hopes of a collapse. Their ability to navigate the critical first hour will be pivotal. There's also uncertainty surrounding Ben Duckett's possibility to come out to bat after he dislocated his left thumb, an unwelcome development for the English camp following their long stint in the field.
Hello and a warm welcome to our coverage of the third day of this first Test between Pakistan and England at Multan. It has been pretty much dominated by the batters so far and the pitch is still favourable for batting. After being toiled and sweated for almost two days with the ball, England has come up with a positive intent with the bat. Although, Pakistan has a huge cushion of lead at its disposal. This 'Moving Day' can shape the narrative of the game.
... DAY 3, SESSION 1 ...
Well then, that's a wrap from Day 2. Pakistan has bossed up this match so far and would aim to continue this momentum. England, on the other hand, would be aiming to ascend with their little surge towards the backend with two well-established batters unbeaten on the crease. Day 3 is known as the 'Moving Day' in Test cricket by the pundits. So let us see how in whose favor it moves, and who dominates it. Do join us on 9th October for Day 3. The action will begin at 5 am GMT. But as you all know, you can join us an hour early for the build-up. Take care, ADIOS!
Aamer Jamal is down for a quick chat. He talks about the catch he took and says that he sets his mind every delivery, hoping that one might come his way. Adds that so far they have bowled stump-to stump which is the way to go and given the pitch is low and slow, they should bowl more into the pitch. Mentions that they will come with a good mindset on Day 3 morning and get a good first innings lead.
So whom does this day belong to? A silly question, eh? Well, Pakistan has made England field in the heat of Multan for almost six sessions - which is two whole days and have notched up above 500 runs - supported by three centurions, a fabulous 82 by Saud Shakeel, and handy contributions by the lower middle order as well.
Pakistan, replicating their batting performance, came out all guns blazing with the ball. Afridi and Naseem Shah troubled the English top order and constantly tried to create chances here and there with threatening spells in tandem. All in all, it was a job well done kind of a day for Pakistan first of course, with the bat, while they could have done much better with the ball.
Determined to erase memories of their lackluster bowling display, England's batters strode out with an aim to strike back hard. However, their resolve was immediately tested as skipper Ollie Pope fell early. However, the alliance between Zak Crawley and Joe Root eased things up a bit for England as the two constructed a productive partnership. The pitch was still flat and good for the batters to pile up runs and the two effectively dashed the hopes of a collapse to see England through the session.
The English attack endured a grueling ordeal, toiling for 149 long overs for almost two days under the unforgiving sun. Jack Leach emerged as the bright spot, snaring three wickets, while Atkinson and Carse managed two apiece. Yet, their efforts were marred by a couple of dropped chances late in the innings, adding to their frustration.
Pakistan decided to continue to bat after Tea. With the ball not doing much at all, they decided to come out with an aggressive intent. Salman Agha and Shaheen Afridi, sensing the docile nature of the pitch, forged a blistering partnership of 85 runs off just 103 balls. Agha led the charge, crafting a masterful century, while Afridi provided crucial support with some lusty blows. Their efforts propelled Pakistan to a formidable 556, leaving England's bowlers battered and weary.
STUMPS, DAY 2 - 3rd Session Summary - 31 overs, 137, runs, and 3 wickets. With 96/1 after being toiled and soaked out in the sun for two long days, England would be quite pleased with the way they negotiated with the bat in this session. Although they have a huge mountain to climb and are still trailing by 460 runs. Pakistan would have aimed to pick a wicket or two more after an early success, but they do have a huge cushion of lead at their disposal.
Safely negotiated! Perfect length in and around off, just nipping back in, Joe Root tentatively gets on the front foot and blocks it off the inner half of the bat and gets the ball back onto the front pad. That will be STUMPS ON DAY 2!
Pitched-up delivery, on the fifth stump line and angling away, Joe Root leaves it alone.
Banged in short now, a surprise bumper around off and middle, Joe Root leans back and sways away from the line of the ball.
Good length but drifted on the pads, Crawley flicks it away through square leg for a single.
Good length around off, Joe Root stays back and just dabs it away in front of point.
Just back of a length and around off, Joe Root hops back on his toes and solidly punches it out to extra cover.
Probably the last over of the day? Yes, Naseem Shah to bowl it out to wrap Day 2.
Back of a length and wide of off, Crawley pounces on the width and slaps it away in front of sweeper cover for a couple of runs.
Ooh, that wasn't far away from the off pole! Pitches it full and on the fourth stump line, Crawley makes an assured leave and the ball just doesn't shape back in and goes to the keeper.