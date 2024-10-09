Pakistan vs England Live Score 1st Test Day 3: England will resume at 96/1 on Day 3 of the 1st Test, trailing Pakistan by 460 runs in Multan. Zak Crawley's run-a-ball unbeaten 64 gave England a strong start after Pakistan posted a mammoth 556 in the first innings. Crawley was batting alongside former captain Joe Root, who not on 32, after skipper Ollie Pope's early dismissal. Pope had to bat up the order after opener Ben Duckett picked up an injury while taking a catch on Day 2. England need another 261 to avoid a follow-on -- a task eminently achievable on a pitch offering no help to bowlers. (Live Scorecard)