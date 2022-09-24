Cricket matches often become fierce contests, especially when a fast-bowler is serving up quick, angry deliveries. However, even in the most competitive of matches, there are moments of sportsmanship that shine through and remind the world what sport is all about. During the third T20I between Pakistan and England in Karachi, Harry Brook was on song after the visitors were put in to bat, but during his knock he was struck on the helmet by a bouncer from pacer Haris Rauf. It was a sharp, quick short delivery and it got stuck in Brook's grill.

What followed, however, was rather heartwarming, as Rauf ran over to the middle-order batter immediately and put his arms around him.

Brook, as he took his helmet off later, was seen smiling and Rauf again went up to him to check on him. Pakistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan also came up to Brook and the two of them, along with the non-striker Ben Duckett, were all seen having a laugh.

The 23-year-old Brook played a stunning knock of 81* off just 35 deliveries to help power England to a total of 221/3. He and Duckett (70* off 42) 139-run stand to blow the Pakistan bowlers away after debutant Will Jacks gave the visitors a strong start with his 22-ball 40.

Both Brook and Duckett scored their maiden T20I half-centuries.

Mark Wood then struck thrice as England restricted Pakistan to 158/8 to register a 63-run win. With the victory, England have now taken a 2-1 lead in the seven-match series.