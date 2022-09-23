Babar Azam was at his very best on Thursday night as the Pakistan skipper scored 110 not out off only 66 balls to guide his side to a 10-wicket win against England in the second T20I of the 7-match series. The match at the National Stadium, Karachi saw Babar hitting 11 fours and 5 sixes during his knock. Meanwhile, the innings also helped Babar become only the first Pakistan batter to register two T20I centuries. Pakistan romped England by 10 wickets to level the T20I series 1-1 with five more matches to go.

See how the world reacted to Babar Azam's knock:

While Babar scored a century, his opening partner Mohammad Rizwan scored an unbeaten 88 off 51. The duo put on unbeaten partnership of 203 runs for the opening wicket, breaking their own record of 197 to script a new world record for the highest partnership in a chase in T20Is. It is also the fifth-highest partnership for any wicket in T20Is.

Talking more about the game, Moeen Ali's 55 not out and Ben Duckett's 43 helped England post 199/5 in 20 overs. In reply, Pakistan reached home with 3 balls to spare.

Meanwhile, the victory breaks a run of three consecutive losses for Pakistan which had stretched from the Asia Cup.

Pakistan had lost two consecutive matches to Sri Lanka in the recently-concluded Asia Cup, one of which included a 23-run defeat in the final match of the tournament.

Pakistan and England face each other in the third T20I at the same venue on September 23.

(With AFP Inputs)