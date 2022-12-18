Story ProgressBack to home
Pakistan vs England, 3rd Test, Day 2 Live Updates: Ollie Pope Steady As England Lose Quick Wickets vs Pakistan
PAK vs ENG, 3rd Test, Day 2 Live Updates: England will resume their innings at the score of 7 for 1 with Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope at the crease.
PAK vs ENG, 3rd Test, Day 2 Live: England look to dominate Pakistan on Sunday.© AFP
PAK vs ENG, 3rd Test, Day 2 Live Updates: England will resume their innings at the score of 7 for 1 with Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope at the crease. On Saturday, England bundled out Pakistan at 304 of the ongoing first Test at the National Stadium in Karachi. Babar Azam top scored for Pakistan with 78 runs, followed by Agha Salman with 56 runs. For England, Jack Leach scalped four wickets, while debutant Rehan Ahmed took two wickets. Babar Azam, who had won the toss and elected to bat, is going strong for the hosts. Pakistan made four changes with the outgoing Azhar Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Nauman Ali and Shan Masood replacing Mohammad Nawaz, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Ali and the injured Imam-ul-Haq. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the Live Updates of Day 2 of the 3rd Test Match between Pakistan and England straight from National Stadium, Karachi
3rd Test, England in Pakistan, 3 Test Series, 2022, Dec 17, 2022
Day 2 | Morning Session
PAK
304
ENG
97/3 (22.0)
National Stadium, Karachi
Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 4.41
% chance to win
PAK 51%
Draw 6%
ENG 43%
Batsman
Ollie Pope
51 (63)
Harry Brook
20* (26)
Bowler
Abrar Ahmed
45/1 (11)
Nauman Ali
31/2 (8)
Featured Video Of The Day
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the latest updates on Fifa Worldcup 2022 and check out Fifa World Cup Schedule, Stats and Live Cricket Score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
PAK vs ENG, 3rd Test Day 2 Live
No run.
Full and outside off, Stokes gets across to defend.
OUT! TIMBER! Fifty and out for Pope! A gem of a delivery for Ahmed! He has been going for runs but his discipline has rewarded him a wicket. Lovely delivery! Angles a flat ball on middle and makes it to turn away. Pope prods to defend inside the line but gets beaten on the outside edge and the ball goes onto hit the off stump. Second wicket for Abrar Ahmed.
Flatter and outside off, punched through cover for one.
FOUR! 8 runs off the over! Way outside off, fulller and Pope slashes at it, he slices and hits on the up past point for four. That will be fifty for Pope. Have played really well till now. Since the pitch isn't doing much he will eye for a big score.
2 runs off it! Angling on the pads, Pope rocks back and nudges it past mid-wicket for two.
This is full and around off. Pope drives it to cover.
Full and on off, pushed back to Ali.
Outside off, short and Brook punches it to deep cover for one.
Too full and on middle, swept to square leg for one.
FOUR! Good shot! This is full and tailing down. Brook sweeps it fine to the fine leg fence.
On middle, this is hit to mid-wicket.
Flatter and sliding on middle. Brook defends.
On the pads, whipped to deep square leg for a single.
Flatter, skids through on middle. Pope goes on the back foot to watch out.
Full and on middle. Kept out.
Fuller and on off, blocked out.
Better! Tossed up, slanting on middle. Brook defends on the front foot.
Too full and on middle. Defended out.
This is outside off, flighted. Brook reaches and pushes it to point.