Pakistan vs England, 3rd Test Day 1, Live Updates: England captain Ben Stokes won the toss and opted to bat in the third and final Test against Pakistan in Rawalpindi on Thursday. The series is tied 1-1 after England won the first Test by an innings and 47 runs before Pakistan clinched the second by 152 runs, both played in Multan. Pakistan, seeking a first series win at home since beating South Africa in February 2021, entered the Test with three spinners in Noman Ali, Sajid Khan and Zahid Mahmood. Aamer Jamal is their only fast bowler. (Live Scorecard)