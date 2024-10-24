Story ProgressBack to home
Pakistan vs England, 3rd Test Day 1, Live Updates: England Bat First In Series-Decider vs Rejuvenated Pakistan
Pakistan vs England, 3rd Test Day 1, Live Updates: England captain Ben Stokes won the toss and opted to bat in the third and final Test against Pakistan in Rawalpindi on Thursday.
Pakistan vs England, 3rd Test Day 1, Live Updates© AFP
Pakistan vs England, 3rd Test Day 1, Live Updates: England captain Ben Stokes won the toss and opted to bat in the third and final Test against Pakistan in Rawalpindi on Thursday. The series is tied 1-1 after England won the first Test by an innings and 47 runs before Pakistan clinched the second by 152 runs, both played in Multan. Pakistan, seeking a first series win at home since beating South Africa in February 2021, entered the Test with three spinners in Noman Ali, Sajid Khan and Zahid Mahmood. Aamer Jamal is their only fast bowler. (Live Scorecard)
3rd Test, England in Pakistan, 3 Test Series, 2024, Oct 24, 2024
Day 1 | Morning Session
PAK
ENG
42/0 (10.5)
Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
England won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 3.88
Batsman
Zak Crawley
22 (32)
Ben Duckett
18* (34)
Bowler
Sajid Khan
22/0 (5.5)
Noman Ali
19/0 (5)
