Pakistan vs England, 2nd Test Day 4
Pakistan vs England, 2nd Test Day 4, Live Updates: England will be resuming Day 4 of the ongoing second Test against Pakistan from 36/2 in Multan.
Pakistan vs England, 2nd Test Day 4, Live Updates© AFP
Pakistan vs England, 2nd Test Day 4, Live Updates: England will be resuming Day 4 of the ongoing second Test against Pakistan from 36/2 in Multan. At Stumps, Ollie Pope (21*) and Joe Root (12*) remained unbeaten at the crease as the visitors need 261 runs more to win the match. Earlier, Pakistan set a 297-run target for England after grabbing a handy lead of 296 runs with the help of Salman Agha's 63 in their second innings. Agha and tail-ender Sajid Khan added 65 runs for the 9th wickets before Pakistan's innings folded for 221 in the final session on Day 3. (Live Scorecard)
2nd Test, England in Pakistan, 3 Test Series, 2024, Oct 15, 2024
Day 4 | Morning Session
PAK
366&221
ENG
291&71/4 (17.4)
Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan
Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 4.02
Batsman
Harry Brook
16 (18)
Ben Stokes
7* (6)
Bowler
Sajid Khan
42/2 (9)
Noman Ali
24/2 (8.4)
Pak vs ENG 2nd Test Day 4, Live Updates
1 run.
Tossed up on off and it spins in. Brook uses his feet and flicks it to short leg who clearly picks up on a bounce. They take a quick view and it shows it goes on a bounce.
Too full and on middle, Stokes reverse hits it hard and to point for a single.
On middle, fuller and Brook blocks it out.
Serves it full and down the leg side, Brook goes back and leaves it alone.
Brings out the reverse sweep up front. Fuller and on off, Stokes hits it to deep point for a single.
Ben Stokes walks in.
OUT! LBW! That one straightens enough and is given out! Looks plumb but Root takes it upstairs. Flighted, a bit fuller and quicker around off, angling in. Root looks to sweep but misses as it holds its line. Root misses and gets hit on the pads. An appeal and up goes the finger. UltraEdge shows no bat. Ball Tracking shows the impact is umpire's call but it goes onto hit the stumps. Out it remains. Big wicket on a turning pitch.
Very full and on middle, Root sweeps it to deep square leg for a couple more.
Flighted full and on off, Root reverse sweeps it but finds the man at first slip who collects on a bounce.
Leg bye! Root misses his sweep but this was bowled outside off, it rolls off the pads on the off side for one.
Too full and on middle, Brook sweeps it to deep square leg for a single.
On middle, Brook comes down and punches it to mid on.
This one lands on off and spins in. Brook is tempted to defend but misses and it lobs off the pads to short leg.
FOUR! Well played! Bowls it full and spinning on off, Brook reverse hits it through point and it races to the fence. 50 up!
Loopy full and on off, Brook steps down and pushes it wide of mid off for a couple of runs.
This is full and around off, Brook punches it to point for a single.
Very full and on middle, Brook paddles it fine to fine leg for a couple. He is off the mark.
Gives a lot of angle, bowls it on leg, Brook closes the bat face and top edges it to point.
On off, fuller and Brook blocks.