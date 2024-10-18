Pakistan vs England, 2nd Test Day 4, Live Updates: England will be resuming Day 4 of the ongoing second Test against Pakistan from 36/2 in Multan. At Stumps, Ollie Pope (21*) and Joe Root (12*) remained unbeaten at the crease as the visitors need 261 runs more to win the match. Earlier, Pakistan set a 297-run target for England after grabbing a handy lead of 296 runs with the help of Salman Agha's 63 in their second innings. Agha and tail-ender Sajid Khan added 65 runs for the 9th wickets before Pakistan's innings folded for 221 in the final session on Day 3. (Live Scorecard)