Pakistan vs England 2nd Test Day 3, Live Updates: England will resuming the Day 3 of the second Test against Pakistan from 239/6 in Multan. At Stumps, Jamie Smith (12*) and Brydon Carse (2*) remained unbeaten at the crease as England trail by 127 runs. Joe Root, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook and Ben Stokes all departed in the space of 14 runs as England's middle order fell apart in the first innings. England opener Ben Duckett slammed a century in just 120 balls as England went after Pakistan's first innings total of 366. (Live Scorecard)
2nd Test, England in Pakistan, 3 Test Series, 2024, Oct 15, 2024
Day 2 | Stumps
PAK
366
ENG
239/6 (53.0)
Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan
Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 4.51
Batsman
Jamie Smith
12* (33)
Brydon Carse
2 (19)
Bowler
Sajid Khan
86/4 (19)
Zahid Mahmood
27/0 (6)
Topics mentioned in this article
Pak vs ENG 2nd Test Day 3, Live Updates
England would have loved to enter Day 3 with a couple of wickets more in the bag but we saw the pitch opened up which introduced the spinners to have a crack and spoil England’s superb start. England lost four wickets in three overs and are left with Smith along with tail alongside him. The opening hour will be really crucial. Not just for the day but in the context of the game. If Pakistan cash in early on, they could get a healthy lead but if Smith and the tailenders drive close to the lead. England will have a go on the pitch which has started to deteriorate and try and dominate with the ball later on. A lot to look forward to. Stay tuned.
Hello and welcome to the action of Day 3 between Pakistan and England. By far and without a doubt, Day 2 belonged to Pakistan. Not just because of their healthy first innings score but the way their bowling group gelled in and bowled throughout the day has helped them get into the driving seat at this point of the Test match. However, it wasn’t as smooth initially for them, as the way Duckett treated Pakistani bowlers, it felt like once again we will see England double down the score but credit to the bowlers once again, spinners specially as both Sajid Khan and Noman Ali spun the web around the Englishmen.
...DAY 3, SESSION 1...
Right then, that’s a wrap on Day 2 of this second Test! Pakistan holds the upper hand and will aim to dictate terms on Moving Day. Day 3, on October 17th, promises to be crucial for both sides and is set to deliver more exciting red-ball action. The first ball will be bowled at 5 am GMT, but be sure to join us early for all the pre-match buildup. Until then, it’s cheers and goodbye!
Brydon Carse made an immediate impact right after the Lunch break, striking on the very first ball to break the frustrating partnership, which Jack Leach soon wrapped up, ending Pakistan’s innings at 366. In response, England’s openers came out aggressively, surviving a few close calls to build a solid 73-run stand before Zak Crawley departed. Ollie Pope then settled in alongside Ben Duckett, who continued his attacking approach, bringing up his half-century. The duo saw England through to the session break at 88/1 in just 17 overs.
Earlier, in a thrilling start to Day 2, England made an early impact, dismissing both overnight batters to momentarily take control of the match. But just when the momentum seemed firmly in their grasp, Aamer Jamal and Noman Ali stepped up with a determined, unbeaten 49-run stand. Their dogged resistance not only blunted England’s attack but also swung the pendulum back in Pakistan’s favour frustrating the bowlers and ended the first session on an excitingly balanced note.
The man of the moment, the centurion Ben Duckett is down for a quick chat. He starts off by saying that playing spin was always his strength. Continues that he enjoys opening the innings with Zak Crawley. Adds that his main strategy was to keep the pressure on the bowlers which certainly helped him build a strong figure on the board. Ends up saying that the first session of Day 3, the Moving Day, would be a big one for them and he hopes that his side bowls well in the second inning.
Throughout the day, Pakistan have been anxiously awaiting the moment when the pitch would start to spin or keep low, justifying their decision to field with only one pacer. Suddenly, the conditions have come to life, and their spinners have discovered a rhythm, ready to hunt in packs. With England now trailing by another 127 runs, Pakistan will be eager to capitalize on this revitalized pitch and swiftly remove the final four wickets, aiming to take the lead before heading into bat again. On the other hand, England face a daunting challenge, tasked with both countering the spinners and scoring enough runs to overcome the deficit.
Ollie Pope and Ben Duckett launched the final session with confidence, expertly capitalizing on some wayward deliveries, particularly from Aamer Jamal. However, skipper Shan Masood's decision to reintroduce Sajid Khan immediately paid dividends, as the off-spinner struck in his very first over of the new spell, breaking the partnership by dismissing Ollie Pope. As the session progressed, the variable bounce began to create half-chances for Pakistan, but both Duckett and Root stood firm. Duckett displayed remarkable skill, using sweeps and reverse sweeps to counter the spinners, and brought up a brilliant century off just 120 balls. Root looked solid until an unfortunate miscue saw him drag one back onto the stumps, seemingly awakening the demons of the pitch alongside some tight bowling from the spinners. Sajid Khan then tore through England's middle order, and with Noman Ali joining in the fray, they orchestrated a dramatic collapse that brought Pakistan right back into the game, and perhaps even put them ahead at this moment!
SESSION SUMMARY - 36 Overs, 151 Runs, 5 Wickets. Sajid Khan and Pakistan all of a sudden have seized the English batting lineup by the scruff of its neck, unleashing a breathtaking collapse that only few could have predicted as the day’s play draws to a close. This exhilarating turn of events has completely turned the match on its head, propelling Pakistan ahead in the contest as they head back. From a solid 211/2, England have plunged to a staggering 225/6 in less than three overs, sending shockwaves rippling through their camp. However, Jamie Smith and Brydon Carse stepped up well to ensure there were no further casualties ending the day at 239/6 with England still trailing by 127 runs.
Zahid Mahmood ends with a googly, short and sliding down the leg, Brydon Carse misses his flick. Mohammad Rizwan collects it behind the stumps and tries to hurry to get in another over but the umpires say that is enough. THAT WILL BE STUMPS ON DAY 2!
Another short delivery, on middle, Brydon Carse fends it away.
Shortish and on middle, Brydon Carse stays back and keeps it out.
Floated, full and around middle, Brydon Carse blocks it out.
Tossed up, full and on off, turns away, Brydon Carse steers it to point.
A googly, short and on middle, turns in, Jamie Smith flicks it through square leg for a single.
Loopy delivery, full and on off, Brydon Carse is solid in his defense. Yet another maiden over!
On off, kept out.
Beautifully bowled! Flights this up nicely, full and on off, turns in as well, Brydon Carse gets drawn forward and misses to get hit on the pads.
Floated, full and on middle, Brydon Carse strides out and blocks it out.