Pakistan vs England 2nd Test Day 3, Live Updates: England will resuming the Day 3 of the second Test against Pakistan from 239/6 in Multan. At Stumps, Jamie Smith (12*) and Brydon Carse (2*) remained unbeaten at the crease as England trail by 127 runs. Joe Root, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook and Ben Stokes all departed in the space of 14 runs as England's middle order fell apart in the first innings. England opener Ben Duckett slammed a century in just 120 balls as England went after Pakistan's first innings total of 366. (Live Scorecard)