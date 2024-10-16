Pakistan vs England 2nd Test Day 2, Live Updates: Pakistan will be resuming Day 2 of the ongoing second Test against England from 259/5 in Multan. At Stumps, Mohammad Rizwan (37*) and Agha Salman (5*) remained unbeaten at the crease. Earlier on Day 1, Kamran Ghulam scripted a dream Test debut for Pakistan, scoring a brilliant century to help his team recover from an early collapse. After Pakistan captain Shan Masood won the toss and opted to bat, the team quickly found itself in trouble at 19-2, following the early dismissals of openers Abdullah Shafique (7) and Shan (3). (Live Scorecard)