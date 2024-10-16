Story ProgressBack to home
Pakistan vs England, 2nd Test Day 2, Live Score Updates: Pakistan Eye 300+ Score vs England, 1st Session Key
Pakistan vs England 2nd Test Day 2, Live Updates: Pakistan will be resuming Day 2 of the ongoing second Test against England from 259/5 in Multan.
Pakistan vs England, 2nd Test Day 2, Live Updates© AFP
Pakistan vs England 2nd Test Day 2, Live Updates: Pakistan will be resuming Day 2 of the ongoing second Test against England from 259/5 in Multan. At Stumps, Mohammad Rizwan (37*) and Agha Salman (5*) remained unbeaten at the crease. Earlier on Day 1, Kamran Ghulam scripted a dream Test debut for Pakistan, scoring a brilliant century to help his team recover from an early collapse. After Pakistan captain Shan Masood won the toss and opted to bat, the team quickly found itself in trouble at 19-2, following the early dismissals of openers Abdullah Shafique (7) and Shan (3). (Live Scorecard)
2nd Test, England in Pakistan, 3 Test Series, 2024, Oct 15, 2024
Day 1 | Stumps
PAK
259/5 (90.0)
ENG
Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan
Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 2.88
Batsman
Mohammad Rizwan
37 (89)
Salman Agha
5* (19)
Bowler
Jack Leach
92/2 (28)
Shoaib Bashir
66/1 (23)
Topics mentioned in this article
Pak vs ENG 2nd Test Day 2, Live Updates
Hello and a very warm welcome to all our viewers joining us for the buildup to Day 2 of this second Test match between Pakistan and England at Multan Cricket Stadium. Day 1 was nothing but full of action, where we witnessed even action of bat and ball. The sun is scorching on the arena and the weather reports are perfect for an exciting match of cricket.
... DAY 2, SESSION 1 ...
Well then, that's a wrap from an immersive first day of this second Test. The pitch is already abrasive and will further disintegrate and the ball is expected to turn and grip more in the coming days for the bowlers. Pakistan will be delighted with anything above 300, but will have to survive the tough opening hour on the next day. England will aim to run through the lineup in the first session tomorrow. Day 2 begins on 16th October, Wednesday and the first ball will be bowled at 5 am GMT. Till then, take care, ADIOS for now!
Saim Ayub is in for a flash interview. He says that it was a difficult track to bat on with some balls keeping low and the turn on offer there. Adds that it seemed like a two-paced surface when the pacers were bowling. Feels that being focused at all times is important on such surfaces. Shares that the chat between him and Kamran Ghulam was to watch the ball and play according to the conditions. Tells that he is disappointed to not have gotten a bigger score.
So, who takes the first day? Well, Pakistan might seem ahead on the scoreboard. They managed to put up good runs on a comparatively slow and dying pitch. But England fought hard too. Their fast bowlers kept creating chances, interrogating the batters every now and then. The spinners, in contrast, had it rough though - the pitch didn't help them much. England's fielding was another big plus. England's bowling and fielding efforts kept them competitive and might feel they did enough to send half of the opposition into the hut. For Pakistan, the standout performer was Kamran Ghulam. He came to the crease very early, in the 11th over itself, and showed remarkable resilience, reading the situation with a good temperament.
With the second new ball taken, the English pacers were summoned back to create inroads, but that crucial breakthrough remained elusive. A short burst for Shoaib Bashir then, as the day drew to a close, provided a ray of hope for England as he removed the centurion Ghulam. Rizwan, first rusty, got accustomed and saw his team through the day, remaining unbeaten on 37.
England opened the session with pace bowling, exploiting the aging ball's tendency for reverse swing on the deteriorating pitch. Brydon Carse and Matthew Potts skillfully utilized this movement, posing significant challenges to the batters. Carse's efforts eventually paid off with a breakthrough. Also, Pakistan could have been six wickets down had they opted for a review against an apparent edge that caught Rizwan off-guard.
Mohammad Rizwan lived on a knife's edge and was thoroughly interrogated by the pacers for his vulnerability but ticked along. Kamran Ghulam though, without any baggage, and filling in the big shoes of Babar Azam, displayed a real mixture of watchfulness and strokeplay. He eventually notched up his maiden Test century, punctuated by a few lusty blows as well and played a gem of a knock for his country before perishing on 118.
STUMPS, DAY 1 - Third Session Summary - 33 overs, 86 runs, 2 wickets. Fair to say, the fans were treated with a good even contest between bat and ball as the first day draws to a close in Multan. As the final session commenced, Pakistan found themselves in need of a solid partnership following Saim Ayub's dismissal just before the Tea break. Kamran Ghulam and Saud Shakeel took to the crease, tasked with steadying the innings. While Ghulam exhibited confidence and stability, Shakeel struggled and looked rusty to find his rhythm and fell within the first 30 minutes of play.
Full and straight, at the stumps by Leach, Rizwan shows a straight bat and blocks it out. THAT WILL BE STUMPS ON DAY 1!
Keeps coming on with the arm, full and on middle and leg, Rizwan gets his front pad out of the way and defends.
Slanting in, full and on off, Rizwan firms the drive back to the bowler.
Drags the length back now does Leach, on off, Rizwan punches it from the crease to cover.
FOUR! Good use of the feet! Loopy delivery by Leach, on middle, Rizwan skips down the track and clears his front leg. Takes it on the full and drills it between the bowler and the non-striker for a boundary.
Darted in, full and on off, Rizwan blocks it out off the front foot.
Well then, the last over of the first day! Jack Leach to close it out with the ball.
Bashir gives the ball air and keeps it full, on off, Agha eases the drive back to the bowler.
Beaten! This does not spin and just goes on with the arm, on off, on a length, Agha presses forward to smother the spin and ends up playing inside the line of the ball. Gets beaten on the outside edge.
Slightly slower, fuller and at the stumps, Agha nurdles it to mid-wicket.
Drifting in, on a length, on middle and leg, Agha works it with the turn to mid-wicket.