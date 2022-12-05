Pakistan vs England 1st Test Day 5 Live: On Day 4, England grabbed a couple of quick wickets after setting Pakistan a daunting target of 343 for victory with one day to play in a high-scoring first Test at Rawalpindi. Pakistan lost Abdullah Shafique (six) and skipper Babar Azam (four) in their second innings before Imam-ul-Haq (43) and Saud Shakeel (24) ended day four at the crease on 80-2. Earlier, Harry Brook struck a fiery 87 as England batted aggressively in their second innings before declaring at 264-7. Debutant spinner Will Jacks took a career-best 6-161 as England finally dismissed Pakistan for 579 in response to their mammoth first innings score of 657. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Here are the LIVE updates of Day 5 of the first Test between Pakistan and England straight from Rawalpindi

