Pakistan vs England 1st Test Day 5 Live: Hosts Pakistan Need 263 Runs, England Eight Wickets
Pakistan vs England 1st Test Day 5 Live: Hosts Pakistan have lost eight wickets and need 263 runs to win
Pakistan vs England 1st Test Day 5 Live: Imam-ul-Haq and Saud Shakeel at the crease.© AFP
Pakistan vs England 1st Test Day 5 Live: On Day 4, England grabbed a couple of quick wickets after setting Pakistan a daunting target of 343 for victory with one day to play in a high-scoring first Test at Rawalpindi. Pakistan lost Abdullah Shafique (six) and skipper Babar Azam (four) in their second innings before Imam-ul-Haq (43) and Saud Shakeel (24) ended day four at the crease on 80-2. Earlier, Harry Brook struck a fiery 87 as England batted aggressively in their second innings before declaring at 264-7. Debutant spinner Will Jacks took a career-best 6-161 as England finally dismissed Pakistan for 579 in response to their mammoth first innings score of 657. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the LIVE updates of Day 5 of the first Test between Pakistan and England straight from Rawalpindi
1st Test, England in Pakistan, 3 Test Series, 2022, Dec 01, 2022
Day 4 | Stumps
PAK
579&80/2 (20.0)
ENG
657&264/7d
Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
England won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 4
% chance to win
ENG 41%
Draw 19%
PAK 40%
Batsman
Imam-ul-Haq
43* (60)
Saud Shakeel
24 (42)
Bowler
Jack Leach
19/0 (5)
Joe Root
3/0 (2)
PAK vs ENG, 1st Test Live
The key for England will be patience, they need to keep hitting the right lines and lengths. The wicket is still quite flat and there is not a lot on offer for their bowlers. Pakistan on the other hand, have two set-batters and they will need these two to bat long. They still need another 263 runs and it is going to be very important for the batters who have their eye in to cash in. A very exciting last day of this Test awaits. Do join us for the action which begins at 1015 IST (0445 GMT). Till then, take care and goodbye!
The day though began with Pakistan fighting back after losing quite a wickets in the last session of Day 3. Agha Salman notched up a fine half ton and reduced England's lead to below 100. Jacks was the star with the ball for the visitors as he got a six-fer on debut. England then, came out all guns blazing. It was Brook and Root for them who really took the attack to the bowlers. They were yet again scoring at over 6 and in just over a session, they managed to extend their lead to close to 350. It was a surprise declaration from them as they did so during the Tea interval. They came out with a plan with the ball of bowling short and that worked. They have got Abdullah Shafique and Babar Azam and we are not sure about the injury of Azhar Ali! Overall, have to say, the English have their noses in front at the moment.
The light meter is out again, the umpires have a look again and this time they have deemed the light is not good enough to continue and off they go! A round of applause from Stokes for his players as they walk off and rightly so, they have been brilliant, the day has surely belonged to them and the game is set up beautifully for Day 5.
Another one tossed up on off, Saud plays it to cover.
On off, this is pushed towards cover.
Floats it up on off, defended.
On off, this is guided towards point for one.
Slower through the air again and outside off, left alone.
That was very well bowled! Imam steps out, Root shortens the length and also slows it. The ball turns a little too. Imam defends it.
The light meter is out and the umpires are having a look! It is fine for now and we will continue.
On the stumps, kept out.
Two more! On the shorter side, this is pushed through covers for two.
On off, this is pushed towards cover.
On the stumps, blocked.
Floats it up on off, blocked.
Chance? Half a chance! On middle, Saud works it firmly towards short leg. It hits his hand but does not stay in. Needed to react very quickly.
On middle, kept out.
Another one on middle, blocked.
Floats it up on off, Imam defends.
Steps out now and almost yorks himself, jams it out towards cover.