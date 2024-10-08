Pakistan vs England 1st Test Day 2 LIVE Updates: Pakistan enjoyed a tremendous Day 1 against England in the first Test as Multan, led by a spectacular 253-run partnership between captain Shan Masood and opener Abdullah Shafique. Masood piled up 151 off just 177 balls, while Shafique made 102, as Pakistan ended Day 1 on 328/4. Despite some late wickets in the day for England, Pakistan have a set Saud Shakeel and an in-form Mohammad Rizwan set to come. They will hope that those two can propel them towards the 500-run mark on Day 2. (Live Scorecard)