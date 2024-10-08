Story ProgressBack to home
Pakistan vs England 1st Test Day 2 LIVE Scorecard: Pakistan Aiming For 500 In 1st Innings
Pakistan vs England 1st Test Day 2 LIVE Scorecard Updates: Centuries by Shan Masood and Saud Shakeel set the base for Pakistan on Day 1.
PAK vs ENG 1st Test Day 2 LIVE© AFP
Pakistan vs England 1st Test Day 2 LIVE Updates: Pakistan enjoyed a tremendous Day 1 against England in the first Test as Multan, led by a spectacular 253-run partnership between captain Shan Masood and opener Abdullah Shafique. Masood piled up 151 off just 177 balls, while Shafique made 102, as Pakistan ended Day 1 on 328/4. Despite some late wickets in the day for England, Pakistan have a set Saud Shakeel and an in-form Mohammad Rizwan set to come. They will hope that those two can propel them towards the 500-run mark on Day 2. (Live Scorecard)
1st Test, England in Pakistan, 3 Test Series, 2024, Oct 07, 2024
Day 1 | Stumps
PAK
328/4 (86.0)
ENG
Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan
Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 3.81
Batsman
Saud Shakeel
35 (72)
Naseem Shah
0* (3)
Bowler
Chris Woakes
58/1 (15)
Brydon Carse
52/0 (14)
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the Latest Cricket Updates, Check Bangadesh Tour of India 2024, Schedule, Results and News Updates at NDTV Sports. Like Us On Facebook Or Follow Us On Twitter For More Sports Updates. You Can Also Download The NDTV Cricket App For Android Or iOS.
PAK vs ENG 1st Test Day 2 LIVE
Right then, the stage is set for Pakistan to pile on more than 500 runs but with the second new ball in play, we might just see England attack a bit more. With the likes of Mohammad Rizwan and Salman Agha still to come, it should be a good contest between bat and ball. Stay tuned as Day 2 action isn't far away.
England will not be too displeased with how Day 1 ended as they managed to pick up 3 wickets in that final session bringing about a bit of relief. They will now look to target the first session in order to make a dent in the Pakistani middle order but they need to be careful as it is still a very flat pitch.
Pakistan piled on 328 runs on Day thanks to a huge stand between skipper Shan Masood and opener Abdullah Shafique with both notching up tons and the former even went on to breach the 150-run mark. On Day 2, they will begin with a well set Saud Shakeel and the night watchman but they still have batting to come.
Hello and welcome to Day 2 of this first Test match between Pakistan and England in Multan. If Day 1 is anything to go by, we are in for another run-fest but we might just see a bit more in it for the bowlers as well, who knows.
... DAY 2, SESSION 1 ...
As the Multan pitch remains batter-friendly, Pakistan will look to build on their solid start and push towards a commanding total on Day 2. With Saud Shakeel still at the crease, along with capable batters to follow, the hosts have an opportunity to further stretch their lead. England, on the other hand, will need early wickets in the morning to wrestle back some momentum and prevent Pakistan from running away with the game. Do join us on 8th October for Day 2. The action will begin at 5 am GMT. But as you'll know you can join us early for the build-up. ADIOS!
Abdullah Shafique is up for a chat. He says that performing for the team is a next-level feeling for him. He also praises the way Shan Masood batted with him to build a solid partnership and have put up the performance. He reckons that he worked on his flaws and it's a part of a process to make mistakes and rectify them at the same time. Ends up saying that the cramp he had was nothing but a part of a game and he is doing very well now.
After their dismissals, Babar Azam and Saud Shakeel steadied the ship, stitching a 61-run partnership that kept Pakistan in the ascendancy. Babar, in particular, looked in good touch, guiding his side towards a solid score. However, just before Stumps, England clawed their way back with a crucial wicket, as Azam was caught by Chris Woakes, who made good use of the second new ball. That late breakthrough gave England a glimmer of hope, but Pakistan remains in control, thanks to their formidable top-order display. It was Gus Atkinson who picked up the first wicket after the Tea break. Jack Leach also applied good pressure with three maiden overs on the trot, and got rewarded with a wicket.
SESSION SUMMARY - 34 overs, 95 runs and 3 wickets. It’s been a day dominated by Pakistan’s batters, with the hosts sitting comfortably at 341/4 at the close of play. Resuming at 122/1, Pakistan added to England’s frustration as Abdullah Shafique and skipper Shan Masood piled on the runs in a 253-run partnership. Masood led from the front, reaching 150, while Shafique brought up a well-deserved century. However, both batters, visibly struggling with fatigue in the hot and sunny conditions, fell soon after reaching their milestones. Despite looking uncomfortable, they chose to continue after Tea rather than retiring injured, which ultimately cost Pakistan two quick wickets.
Short ball, angled into the left-hander. Saud Shakeel gets behind the line and blocks it out solidly. THAT WILL BE STUMPS ON DAY 1.
FOUR! TOP SHOT!Good-length delivery, angling into the batter. Saud Shakeel plants his front foot, leans on the delivery and flicks it from the middle of his willow towards deep mid-wicket. The ball races away for four more runs.
Pitches it up, on middle, angling in and nips it in as well. Shakeel lunges and looks to turn the delivery but once again misses on the inner edge and thumps his upper pad.
It is a yorker, on middle and off. Saud Shakeel gets his blade down in time and blocks it away.
Fuller, on off. Saud Shakeel eases it towards off side.
Another appeal for LBW but turned down! Tad fuller, just outside off, angling in towards the batter. Saud Shakeel prods and looks to defend it to his front but misses the inner edge and the ball thumps his pad. The replay shows that there was a slight nick when the ball passes the inner edge of the bat.
Excellent delivery! Woakes bowls it one touch fuller, and outside off, nips it in vigorously. Naseem Shah rocks back to play at it but gets squared up as the ball skids low.
Fullish, just outside off. Naseem Shah tries to block it to his front but is a bit late to perform. The ball misses the outer edge and the keeper gloves it safely.
Back of a length on off. Naseem Shah hops and defends it down.
Who will walk out now? It is Naseem Shah.
OUT! LBW! Huge appeal goes all around and umpire raises his finger. Babar Azam opts for a review now! Chris Woakes comes from 'over the wicket and bowls it fuller, on off and shapes it in. Babar Azam looks to play at it towards his leg side but gets beaten on the inner edge and thumps his pad. The UltraEdge shows no bat involvement and the Ball Tracking turns three red. Chris Woakes gets his first one and gets the big fish out of the pond.