Pakistan vs England 1st Test Day 2 Live Updates: Harry Brook Solid As England Look To Pile On More Runs
Pakistan Vs England, 1st Test, Day 2 Live: Harry Brook continues to hold one end tight as six-down England look to continue their dominance on the second day of the Test match.
Pakistan Vs England, 1st Test, Day 2 Live: Harry Brook was unbeaten on 101 on Day 1.© AFP
Pakistan Vs England, 1st Test, Day 2 Live:Harry Brook continues to hold one end tight as six-down England look to continue their dominance on the second day of the Test match. Four England batters scored hundreds on Thursday as the visitors piled up a record 506 for 4 on the opening day of the first Test against Pakistan in Rawalpindi. Openers Zak Crawley (122) and Ben Duckett (107) set the tone with quick-fire tons against a hapless Pakistan bowling attack before Ollie Pope (108) and Harry Brook compounded the hosts' misery. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the LIVE Score Updates of Day 2 of the first Test between Pakistan and England straight from Rawalpindi
1st Test, England in Pakistan, 3 Test Series, 2022, Dec 01, 2022
Day 2 | Morning Session
PAK
ENG
565/6 (82.5)
Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
England won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 6.82
% chance to win
ENG 51%
Draw 44%
PAK 5%
Batsman
Harry Brook
142* (111)
Will Jacks
0 (4)
Bowler
Naseem Shah
108/2 (19)
Zahid Mahmood
205/2 (26.5)
PAK vs ENG, 1st Test Day 2 Live
Goes slightly fuller this time and outside the off stump, Will Jacks taps this towards mid on. Another successful over for Pakistan and Naseem Shah has started the day really well.
This is in line with the stumps on a good length, Will Jacks blocks this back down the pitch.
On a good length and outside off, Will Jacks defends this towards the point fielder.
Naseem Shah bowls a low full toss outside off, Harry Brook knocks this towards cover and takes a quick single.
NOT OUT! A yorker and on leg, Will Jacks looks to flick it but gets his leg. A loud appeal but the umpire is unmoved. Pakistan goes for a review. Fair delivery, Ultra Edge shows no spike. Ball Tracking shows it was missing leg. This will ge a leg bye. Pakistan loses their review.
Another debutant walks out to the middle as Will Jacks will look to build a partnership here.
OUT! TAKEN! Pakistan have started this day with positive intent. Bowls it fuller and on leg, Liam Livingstone moves forward to flick it but doesn't connect well. The ball carries at deep square leg. Saud Shakeel settles under it and pouches it around his head. England lose their sixth wicket! Liam Livingstone will be kicking himself as he would have not got a better pitch to make his debut on. Pakistan are clawing themselves back into this game.
Tossed up, on off. Harry Brook eases it to mid on. A dot to end the over.
Fuller one this time, on off. Harry Brook nudges it to deep mid-wicket for a brace.
Slightly shorter and on off, Liam Livingstone taps it to covers for one.