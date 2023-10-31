PAK vs BAN Live: Here is what Shakib Al Hasan said -

"We will bat first, looks like a dry wicket, we played the last game here, it was slow and there was turn. We have nothing to lose, we have to play well in the first 10 overs and hopefully we can go from there. We haven’t been consistent enough, we have been doing bits and pieces but haven’t performed collectively and that has been disappointing. There isn’t much difference between in here and Dhaka in terms of culture so hopefully we will have some good support."