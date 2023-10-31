Story ProgressBack to home
Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Score Updates, Cricket World Cup 2023: Bangladesh Win Toss, Opt To Bat Against Pakistan
PAK vs BAN Live Cricket Score, World Cup 2023: Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and opted to bat first against Pakistan
PAK vs BAN Live Updates, World Cup 2023: Pakistan aim for crucial win over Bangladesh.© X (formerly Twitter) and AFP
Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Updates, Cricket World Cup 2023: Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and opted to bat first against Pakistan in their Cricket World Cup 2023 match at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on Tuesday. All but out of semifinal race, Pakistan would be desperate to snap their four-match losing streak and add some semblance of respect to their floundering campaign as they take on an equally struggling Bangladesh in their do-or-die match. (LIVE SCORECARD | POINTS TABLE)
Here are the Live Score and Updates of the Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Cricket World Cup 2023 match:
Get alerts for live updates
Turn on notifications to receive alerts as stories develop in real-time. You can manage alerts in your app's settings.
- 13:43 (IST)PAK vs BAN Live: Three changes for Pakistan -"We would also like to bat first. There might be some swing in it early on because there is some moisture in it. Last match we were good in all three departments. There was some good energy. I am also waiting for a big innings, I will try to convert into a hundred. Three changes, Imam-ul-Haq, Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz out, Fakhar Zaman, Agha Salman and Usama Mir in," said Babar Azam after the toss.
- 13:42 (IST)PAK vs BAN Live: Here is what Shakib Al Hasan said -"We will bat first, looks like a dry wicket, we played the last game here, it was slow and there was turn. We have nothing to lose, we have to play well in the first 10 overs and hopefully we can go from there. We haven’t been consistent enough, we have been doing bits and pieces but haven’t performed collectively and that has been disappointing. There isn’t much difference between in here and Dhaka in terms of culture so hopefully we will have some good support."
- 13:40 (IST)PAK vs BAN Live: Here are the playing XIs -Bangladesh (Playing XI): Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mushfiqur Rahim (w), Mahmudullah, Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful IslamPakistan (Playing XI): Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (w), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Shaheen Afridi, Usama Mir, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf
- 13:38 (IST)PAK vs BAN Live: Bangladesh opt to bat first!Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan has won the toss and opted to bat first against Pakistan in Kolkata.
- 13:16 (IST)Cricket World Cup Live: Pakistan bank on pacers!On a seamer-friendly Eden wicket that offered some extra bounce from short of the length during the first match on Saturday, the likes of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf and Mohammad Wasim will hope to hand Bangladesh the early blows. Pakistan's biggest positive is sparkling show by Mohammad Wasim junior who made his World Cup debut in place of an indisposed Hasan Ali against South Africa.
- 13:04 (IST)PAK vs BAN Live: Bangladesh also struggling!On the other hand, all is not well in the Shakib Al Hasan-led Bangladesh camp. Their batters have failed to post big totals. In their previous match against the Netherlands, four of their top-six batters failed to score in double digits to be bundled out for 142 in a chase of 230. It was the fifth defeat on the trot for the Bangla Tigers.
- 12:45 (IST)Cricket World Cup Live: Pakistan can't afford another defeat!Pakistan will not have to just win their remaining matches but they need to win with big margins to swell their net run rate (currently minus 0.205) to keep their slim semi-final hopes alive. A defeat against Bangladesh will certainly knock the 1992 champions out of the showpiece. In such a scenario, it is expected that Pakistan players will go all-out and give their all.
- 12:36 (IST)Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live: Pak aim to get back on track!All but out of semifinal race, Pakistan would be desperate to snap their four-match losing streak and add some semblance of respect to their floundering campaign when they take on an equally struggling Bangladesh in their do-or-die Cricket World Cup 2023 match in Kolkata.
- 11:58 (IST)PAK vs BAN Live: Welcome guys!Hello and welcome to the live blog of Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Cricket World Cup 2023 match. The contest will be taking place at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Stay connected for the live updates.
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the Latest World Cup 2023 Updates and check out World Cup 2023 Schedules .Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.