Pakistan vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 5, Live Updates: Pakistan will be resuming the Day 5 of the ongoing first Test against Bangladesh at 23/1 with Shan Masood (9*) and Abdullah Shafique (12*) standing unbeaten at the crease. The hosts currently trail by 94 runs and also lost the wicket of Saim Ayub on the fourth day. Earlier on Day 4, the visitors took a 117-run lead in the first innings, courtesy of Mushfiqur Rahim's gutsy 191. Rahim powered Bangladesh to a dominant 565. (Live Scorecard)