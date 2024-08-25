Story ProgressBack to home
Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Updates, 1st Test Day 5: Bangladesh Eye Surprise Last Day Win Over Pakistan
Pakistan vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 5, Live Updates: Pakistan will be resuming the Day 5 of the ongoing first Test against Bangladesh at 23/1
Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Updates, 1st Test Day 5© AFP
Pakistan vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 5, Live Updates: Pakistan will be resuming the Day 5 of the ongoing first Test against Bangladesh at 23/1 with Shan Masood (9*) and Abdullah Shafique (12*) standing unbeaten at the crease. The hosts currently trail by 94 runs and also lost the wicket of Saim Ayub on the fourth day. Earlier on Day 4, the visitors took a 117-run lead in the first innings, courtesy of Mushfiqur Rahim's gutsy 191. Rahim powered Bangladesh to a dominant 565. (Live Scorecard)
1st Test, Bangladesh in Pakistan, 2 Test Series, 2024, Aug 21, 2024
Day 4 | Stumps
PAK
448/6d&23/1 (10.0)
BAN
565
Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
Bangladesh won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 2.30
Batsman
Abdullah Shafique
12 (31)
Shan Masood
9* (26)
Bowler
Shoriful Islam
13/1 (5)
Hasan Mahmud
9/0 (5)
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the Latest India tour of Sri Lanka, 2024 Updates, check out Paris Olympics 2024 News, Schedule, Results and Medals Tally at NDTV Sports. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Pak vs Ban 1st Test Day 5, Live Updates
Bangladesh on the other hand, hold the upper hand at the moment. If they manage to get a couple of wickets early, we might just be in for a surprise. They'll hope they can do so and also hope, this wicket plays a few tricks. The first session will indicate a lot as to where the game is heading too.
We are into the last day of the first Test between Bangladesh and Pakistan and a draw looks the most likeliest result. It has been slow going so far in this game with the proceedings dominated by the batters. We expect the game today as well. Pakistan trail by just below a ton and they would hope they get to that mark by not losing any wicket. Their aim will be simple, just bat and get themselves to a safe position from where they could not lose the game.
... DAY 5, SESSION 1 ...
In reply, Pakistan lost a wicket early but Masood and Shafique have done well to ensure there were no more wickets to fall. They'll now want to bat long. Pakistan still trail by 94 and would hope they can get past that without losing a wicket. Bangladesh on the other hand, will hope to get a couple quickly. They have higher chances of winning this game but they'll need to pick wickets. The wicket is quite placid and they'll need a special effort from their bowlers if they are to do so. Day 5 can turn out to be an exciting one. Join us for the action, the game begins at 4.45 AM GMT. The build-up begins a lot earlier. Till then, goodbye and take care!
Another day dominated by the batters and the most likely result for now seems a draw. Rahim was the star for Bangladesh. He batted brilliantly to help his side take a decent lead. He got able support from Mehidy.
Goes full and around off, Shafique makes a solid block. That will be STUMPS.
Angling on the pads, Masood tucks it to square leg for a single.
Length ball, around off, Masood defends it out.
Fuller ball, outside off, Masood pushes it to cover.
On the pads, Shafique helps it to fine leg for one.
FOUR! Shafique hits one now! Streaky! A length ball, around off, nips in. Shafique looks to defend but splices it past gully for a boundary.
FOUR! Nicely timed. Fuller and around off, Masood with soft hands and flicks it through square leg for a boundary.
A good length ball, around off, Masood gets behind the line and blocks.
Shorter and on middle, Shan Masood pulls it to deep square leg for a couple of runs.
Too full and on off, Masood plays it back to the bowler.
JUST SHORT! Excellent bowling. Short in length and on off, climbs to Masood who leaps to defend with one hand but gloves it to the right of second slip who dives but it does not carry to him.
Fuller and on the pads. Shafique flicks it to deep square leg for one.
A length ball, outside off, Masood steps across again to push with hard hands but misses it.
Shorter and wide of off. Masood lets it go past him.
On a length and outside off, Masood steps across and blocks it out.