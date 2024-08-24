Story ProgressBack to home
Pakistan vs Bangladesh LIVE, 1st Test Day 4: Bangladesh Near Pakistan's Total
Pakistan vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 4: Pakistan host Bangladesh in the first Test of a two-match series at Rawalpindi.
Pakistan vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 4, LIVE Updates: Bangladesh fought their way back into the game on Day 3, ending on 316/5 at stumps, trailing Pakistan by 132 runs. Opener Shadman Islam played a fine knock of 93 to set the tone, while half-centuries from the Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim and Litton Das meant that Bangladesh stayed in the hunt. Rahim and Litton stayed unbeaten overnight, and have the potential to close in on, if not overtake, Pakistan's total. Shaheen Afridi is still wicketless, but would hope to give a few breakthroughs and maintain Pakistan's lead. (Live Scorecard)
1st Test, Bangladesh in Pakistan, 2 Test Series, 2024, Aug 21, 2024
Day 4 | Morning Session
PAK
448/6d
BAN
319/5 (94.1)
Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
Bangladesh won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 3.39
Batsman
Mushfiqur Rahim
55* (130)
Litton Das
54 (63)
Bowler
Shaheen Afridi
56/0 (19.1)
Mohammad Ali
43/1 (16)
Topics mentioned in this article
PAK vs BAN, 1st Test Day 4 LIVE
No run.
No run.
No run.
Leg bye.
No run.
1 run.
Slightly shorter and around off. Das waits and then guides it to point.
On the stumps and around off. Das plays it to the cover fielder.
Good length and around off. Das gets right behind the line and keeps it out.
Yet another delivery outside off. Rahim does not play at it.
Outside off. Rahim shoulders arms to this one.
Fuller and on off. This is pushed to cover.
On the stumps. Defended.
On a good length and around off. Blocked.
On off. Shorter. This is punched past cover for just the one!
The progress for Bangladesh has been slow but quite steady! They have done well so far with the bat! They only trail by another 132 runs and have five wickets in hand. Both Das and Rahim are set and they would hope the two can bat and go big. Pakistan on the other hand, know they are only a couple of wickets away from entering the tail. They'll be desperate to break this stand quickly. Can their bowlers come to the fore? We will find out.
... DAY 4, SESSION 1 ...
Bangladesh started the day with all their wickets in hand but they lost Zakir Hasan and Najmul Hossain Shanto in quick spell. Shadman Islam and Mominul Haque then built a strong partnership of 94 runs before the latter fell after his fifty. Mushfiqur Rahim then added 52 along with Islam who missed out on his century by 7 runs as he fell right at the stroke of Tea. Pakistan have let this game slip a bit. They were in commanding position for a long time, taking wickets regularly but these on-going partnership have damped their hopes of bundling Bangladesh out for a low score. Can they pick up wickets quickly tomorrow on Day 4 or this partnership will rally? Join us at 5 am GMT for all the action. Till then, cheers!
The partnership between Litton Das and Mushfiqur Rahim has put this game back to even balance. What a stand, what an innings actually from Litton Das who came out all guns blazing and targetted Naseem Shah mostly to get to his fifty. Mushfiqur Rahim on the other hand has played a sensible, more experienced knock and to his credit has done an amazing job to build a stand with a couple of Bangladeshi players.
A length ball on middle and leg, nips in sharply. Mushfiqur Rahim misses his flick and gets hit high on the pads. Pakistan unconfidently take it upstairs. UltraEdge shows there is a thick inside edge. Pakistan have lost all their review. STUMPS!