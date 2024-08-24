Pakistan vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 4, LIVE Updates: Bangladesh fought their way back into the game on Day 3, ending on 316/5 at stumps, trailing Pakistan by 132 runs. Opener Shadman Islam played a fine knock of 93 to set the tone, while half-centuries from the Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim and Litton Das meant that Bangladesh stayed in the hunt. Rahim and Litton stayed unbeaten overnight, and have the potential to close in on, if not overtake, Pakistan's total. Shaheen Afridi is still wicketless, but would hope to give a few breakthroughs and maintain Pakistan's lead. (Live Scorecard)