Story ProgressBack to home
Pakistan vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 5, Live Score Updates: On Brink Of Historic Defeat, Pakistan Hope For Magical Turnaround
Pakistan vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 5, Live Updates: Bangladesh will look to seal the victory on Day 5 of the ongoing second Test against Pakistan in Rawalpindi.
Pakistan vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 5, Live Updates:© AFP
Pakistan vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 5, Live Updates: Bangladesh will look to seal the victory on Day 5 of the ongoing second Test against Pakistan in Rawalpindi. The visitors will resume their innings at 42/0 as they 143 runs more to win. Currently, Zakir Hasan (31*) and Shadman Islam (9*) are standing unbeaten at the crease for Bangladesh. Earlier, Pakistan were bundled out for 172 on Day 4. Resuming the day on 9/2, Pakistan kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Mohammad Rizwan and Agha Salma scored 43 and 47* respectively and helped Pakistan reach a good total. (Live Scorecard)
2nd Test, Bangladesh in Pakistan, 2 Test Series, 2024, Aug 30, 2024
Day 4 | Stumps
PAK
274&172
BAN
262&42/0 (7.0)
Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
Bangladesh won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 6.00
Batsman
Zakir Hasan
31 (23)
Shadman Islam
9* (19)
Bowler
Khurram Shahzad
23/0 (3)
Abrar Ahmed
5/0 (1)
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the Latest Cricket Updates, Check Out Paralympics 2024 Medals Tally, Schedule, Results and News Updates at NDTV Sports. Like Us On Facebook Or Follow Us On Twitter For More Sports Updates. You Can Also Download The NDTV Cricket App For Android Or Ios.
Pak vs Ban 2nd Test Day 5, Live Updates
UPDATE - 4.20 am GMT - Live visuals show overcast skies over the stadium, but there's no rain at the moment as the Pakistan players engage in fielding drills. If the weather holds, we should have a prompt start. Stick around.
Bad light and subsequent rain curtailed play after the Tea interval, but let's hope for better conditions today and a dramatic finish. While overnight rain is expected to persist into the morning, it's anticipated to clear by the afternoon. With Bangladesh needing 143 more runs to clinch the match and the series, Pakistan will be hoping for a spirited bowling performance on what could be a tricky final-day pitch. Can Pakistan mount a comeback and deny Bangladesh a famous victory, or will the visitors complete a rare whitewash on Pakistani soil? All will be revealed on what promises to be an exciting final day, starting at 4.45 am GMT, weather permitting.
Earlier on Day 4, Pakistan resumed their second innings precariously placed at 9/2 and never really recovered, as the Bangladesh pace attack wreaked havoc. Hasan Mahmud was the star of the show, claiming his maiden five-wicket haul in Test cricket, becoming the first Bangladeshi pacer to achieve such a feat on Pakistani soil. His performance, alongside contributions from Nahid Rana and Taskin Ahmed, marked the first time all ten wickets were taken by Bangladesh pacers in a Test innings, as Pakistan were bowled out for 172. Agha Salman and Mohammad Rizwan offered some resistance with a 55-run partnership for the seventh wicket, but it wasn’t enough to set a more formidable target. Rizwan, who was hit on the helmet during his innings of 43, did not return to the field, with Sarfaraz Ahmed taking over the keeping duties.
Hello and welcome to everyone joining us! As we gear up for the final day of this thrilling Test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh, all eyes are on the visitors, who stand on the brink of a historic series whitewash. At the close of Day 4, Bangladesh find themselves in a commanding position, needing just 143 more runs with all ten wickets intact to secure a memorable victory. They finished the day strongly at 42/0, with Zakir Hasan leading the charge with a brisk 31 off 23 balls, displaying an aggressive intent that could set the tone for a successful chase.
... DAY 5, FIRST SESSION ...
Right then, an abrupt end to the day but not before we witnessed some entertaining action. Heading into the final day, Bangladesh hold the upper hand with all 10 wickets intact and needing 143 more runs to win. Pakistan, taken aback by the aggressive approach from the openers, will need to strike early on Day 5 to turn the tide. The forecast, unfortunately, does not look promising for the final day, with rain expected to potentially impact play. It will be yet another early start with the first ball on the final day to be bowled at 4.45 am GMT. As always, you can join us earlier for the build-up. See you then. Cheers!
Earlier, as Pakistan began the day with a 21-run lead, Shan Masood and Saim Ayub provided a promising start, getting their side past the first half hour. However, the situation unravelled quickly once this stand was broken. Nahid Rana set the tone up front with three wickets in the first session, and then Hasan Mahmud dashed Pakistan's hopes of recovery with twin strikes. Agha Salman fought a lone battle while batting with the tail to stretch the lead. Despite his efforts, the hosts could only manage 172 runs.
In pursuit of 185 runs, Zakir Hasan started aggressively, taking the attack to the opposition. His brisk start resulted in Bangladesh scoring 37 runs off the 6 overs before Tea to take the wind out of Pakistan's sails. The highlight of the day for Bangladesh was their two young pacers, Hasan Mahmud and Nahid Rana. In just his third Test, Mahmud secured his maiden five-wicket haul and became the first Bangladeshi pacer to take five wickets or more in Pakistan. Rana also made a significant impact, claiming four wickets and further cementing the visitors' control.
UPDATE - 11.24 am GMT - Unfortunately, folks, we are done for the day. STUMPS have been called on Day 4! The rain has had the final say, and we’ll have to wait until the final day to see how the Test concludes. The third session promised a lot as the players returned to the field with dark clouds in the distance. After just one over, it got extremely dark, and the umpires took a light reading. They deemed the light not good enough and the players had to leave the field.
UPDATE - 10.59 am GMT - The rain gods have finally made their appearance and it's pouring down at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The chances of the game resuming today seem bleak at the moment but let's hope for the best.
UPDATE - 10.41 am GMT - While the square and the playing surface weren’t covered initially, the ground staff have now started to cover the strip and the square. Lightning can also be seen in the distance, and more covers are being brought on as it has gotten even darker.
UPDATE - 10.21 am GMT - Uh oh! It has gotten quite dark, and the two umpires are taking a light reading. They’ve determined that the light is not good enough for play to continue. The players are walking off the field, and the groundsmen are thinking about bringing on the covers as a precaution. There is no rain to be seen at the moment but dark clouds have been around the ground for some time now. We hope that we get to see the play resume in some time, but for now, it's a waiting game.
FOUR! Hit with authority! Abrar loops it up and ends up serving it right in the arc from around the wicket. Zakir Hasan gets down on one knee and nails the slog sweep over mid-wicket for a boundary.
Abrar slows it up and pulls the length back, on off, Zakir Hasan tries to keep it out with a straight bat but the ball holds its line and catches the outside edge. It rolls towards point.
Abrar goes wide of the crease and gives the ball air, full and on off, Shadman Islam reaches out in front and knocks it to the right of mid off for a single.
Keeps it at the stumps again does Abrar, Shadman Islam lunges and blocks it out with a straight bat.
Comes from around the wicket now and attacks the stumps, full in length, Shadman Islam defends it off the front foot.
Tossed up by Abrar from over the wicket, full and on off, Shadman Islam leans on and eases the drive to mid off.
Welcome back for the third and final session of Day 4. It remains dark at the stadium, with the floodlights still on as the two umpires and players make their way out to the centre. Pakistan are starting with spin in the form of Abrar Ahmed. Shadman Islam is ready to face the first ball. Let's play...
... DAY 4, SESSION 3 ...