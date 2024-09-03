Pakistan vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 5, Live Updates: Bangladesh will look to seal the victory on Day 5 of the ongoing second Test against Pakistan in Rawalpindi. The visitors will resume their innings at 42/0 as they 143 runs more to win. Currently, Zakir Hasan (31*) and Shadman Islam (9*) are standing unbeaten at the crease for Bangladesh. Earlier, Pakistan were bundled out for 172 on Day 4. Resuming the day on 9/2, Pakistan kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Mohammad Rizwan and Agha Salma scored 43 and 47* respectively and helped Pakistan reach a good total. (Live Scorecard)