Pakistan vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 2 Live Updates: Pakistan Dealt Early Blow, Taskin Removes Shafique
Pakistan vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 2 Live Updates: Pakistan have suffered an early blow with Abdullah Shafique getting dismissed by Taskin Ahmed. Earlier, Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossian Shanto won the toss and opted to field against Pakistan on Day 2 of the second Test in Rawalpindi. No play was possible on the first day of the match as incessant rain played spoilsport in Rawalpindi. After losing to Bangladesh for the first time in Test cricket, nothing but a dominant win would help Pakistan make amends. (Live Scorecard)
Pakistan (Playing XI): Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, Shan Masood(c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Agha Salman, Khurram Shahzad, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Mir Hamza
Bangladesh (Playing XI): Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das(w), Shakib Al Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Nahid Rana
Bangs the ball in short across the left-hander from over the wicket angle, on top of the off stump. Shan Masood stays on the crease and drops the ball to the left of point and runs a comfortable single.
Full and shaping into the pads, clipped straight to mid-wicket by Saim Ayub.
Overpitched wide outside off, Saim Ayub drives it wide of the short cover and picks up a couple of runs.
FOUR! Risky but Saim Ayub gets the reward! Mahmud angles it across the batter, on a fuller length, Saim Ayub goes for the drive away from his body and gets it past the man at backward point for a boundary.
Mahmud drags the length back and gets it around the hips, Shan Masood gets on top of the bounce and tucks it in front of mid-wicket for a single.
Full again by Mahmud, outside off, Shan Masood leans into the drive and hits it through covers for a couple of runs.
FOUR! Gets it through! Hasan errs in line as he offers width on off, on a length, Shan Masood does not miss out as he plays this one late and carves it to beat the man at backward point to his right for a boundary.
After a series of short balls, Nahid bowls the change up as he goes full and angles it across the batter. Saim Ayub gets lured into the drive and gets beaten on the outside edge. A testing first over from Nahid.
On a shortish length, skidding through, around off, Saim Ayub arches back and shapes up to ramp it over the keeper and the slip cordon but gets beaten for pace and fails to lay any bat on it.
On a back of a length, on off, Saim Ayub pushes it off the back foot to backward point.
This took Saim Ayub by surprise! At 136.8 kph, on a short of a good length, on middle, not short enough for Ayub to go for the pull. The ball skids through and lifts off the deck to put Ayub into a tangle. Ends up getting an inside edge onto the body.
Nahid digs it in short, over middle, hurries the batter on the pull. Saim Ayub adjusts well and rolls his wrists on the ball to pull it behind square on the leg side for a couple of runs.
Nahid starts from over the wicket and dishes it out on a back of a length, on off, Shan Masood drops it beside the pitch on the off side and gets to the other end.
First bowling change by Bangladesh. Nahid Rana replaces Taskin Ahmed.
Angling back in, full and outside off, Saim Ayub covers his off pole and lets it be.
FOUR! Classy shot! Mahmud continues to pitch it up but overcooks this time slightly. Saim Ayub gets into the position early and angles the bat face perfectly to thread the drive between cover and mid off for his first boundary.
Bowled from wide of the crease by Mahmud, around off, Saim Ayub gets on the front foot and firms this full delivery to Mushfiqur Rahim at wide mid off.
Tighter line, tailing in, on off, on a back of a length, Saim Ayub makes the leave.
Aerial but Shan Masood gets away with it! Width on offer by Mahmud, on a length, Shan Masood sees the width offered and chases a wide delivery. Throws his hands at the delivery and drives it square of the wicket. The ball is in the air for a brief period but it evades the man at backward point. Three runs taken as Mominul Haque gives it a chase and mops it up.