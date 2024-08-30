Story ProgressBack to home
Pakistan vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 1 Live Score: Toss Delayed Due To Rain
Pakistan vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 1 LIVE Score And Updates: Pakistan host Bangladesh for the second Test at Rawalpindi.
Pakistan vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 1 LIVE: Pakistan Eye Revenge© AFP
Pakistan vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 1 LIVE Score and Updates: After losing to Bangladesh for the first time in Test cricket, nothing but a dominant win would help Pakistan make amends. However, they've already been struck by a blow, as talisman Shaheen Shah Afridi had to leave the team to attend the birth of his child. In place, leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed could find a spot. With the match staying at the same location - Rawalpindi - Bangladesh will be hoping to bat out a draw at the very least, in order to pull off a historic series win. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the LIVE scorecard and updates from the Pakistan vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 1:
PAK vs BAN 2nd Test Day 1 LIVE
UPDATE - 4.27 am GMT - Arghh! As we had feared, it's currently raining heavily in Rawalpindi, and the covers are firmly in place. In fact, the rain has been persistent since last night, leading to the formation of numerous puddles in the outfield. As a result, the toss has been delayed.
The opening day of the first Test saw rain make its presence felt, and this Test could also be marked by interruptions. While Day 2 and Day 3 are expected to be clear, the other three days we might see rain. The stage is set for another captivating encounter - will Pakistan bounce back, or will Bangladesh continue to defy the odds? Stick around for the toss and team news.
Mohammad Rizwan was the standout performer with the bat for Pakistan, but if they are to level the series, senior players like Babar Azam and captain Shan Masood will need to step up. On the bowling front, Shaheen Afridi, who had a quiet outing, has been left out of the playing XII announced a day prior, with the inclusion of leggie Abrar Ahmed. Whether he makes the final cut remains to be seen. For Bangladesh, Mushfiqur Rahim led the charge with the bat, while the spin duo of Shakib Al Hasan and Mehidy Hasan wreaked havoc in the second innings to set up Bangladesh's 7th away Test win in history.
Pakistan had a promising start in the first Test, but things quickly unravelled after what then seemed to be a bold decision to declare their first innings at 448. The Bangladeshi batters piled on the runs, giving their side a 117-run lead, and then Pakistan's batting crumbled on the final day, leading to a 10-wicket defeat. The decision to go with an all-pace attack didn't go according to plan for Pakistan, while Bangladesh, having read the conditions better, found the right balance and ended up deservedly on the winning side.
Hello and a warm welcome, folks, to the opening day of the 2nd and final Test of the series between Pakistan and Bangladesh at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. After a shocking defeat in the first Test, Pakistan are in a must-win situation to salvage pride and end the series on level terms. Meanwhile, Bangladesh, riding high on confidence from their maiden Test win against Pakistan, are eyeing a historic first-ever Test series victory over their Asian rivals.
... MATCH DAY ...
History was made at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium as Bangladesh stunned Pakistan with a sensational victory, marking their first-ever Test win against the hosts. This result has left Pakistan reeling, having lost four consecutive Test matches, and raising serious concerns about their inability to capitalize on home conditions. The pressure is mounting on the Men in Green, whose strategy of deploying an all-out pace attack backfired in the first game. In response, they’ve called up Abrar Ahmed, hoping his spin can provide the missing edge. Additionally, talented all-rounder Aamer Jamal, who impressed on the Australia tour, has been named in the squad, pending a fitness test. The spotlight is on Shan Masood, the relatively inexperienced captain, whose decision to declare Pakistan’s first innings was followed by a crushing 10-wicket defeat. His leadership is under scrutiny, especially as his own batting performances have been underwhelming, with some controversy surrounding his dismissals. However, there were bright spots, with Mohammad Rizwan shining as Pakistan's best batter, scoring a magnificent century and following it up with a solid fifty. Saud Shakeel also contributed with a century, providing much-needed stability in the middle order. Nevertheless, Abdullah Shafique and Saim Ayub must convert their promising starts into significant scores, showing the patience required in Test cricket. On the bowling front, Pakistan boasts a formidable pace trio in Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, and Khurram Shahzad, but they have struggled to adapt to the conditions and surprisingly, Shaheen has been left out of the 12-man squad announced for the 2nd Test and head coach Jason Gillespie basically gave the reason as Shaheen working on a few things. The inclusion of a first-choice spinner like Abrar Ahmed could be the key to rotating the bowlers effectively and keeping the Bangladeshi batters in check. With the media and former players criticizing their recent performances, Pakistan will be determined to bounce back and level the series. Bangladesh, meanwhile, is riding high on confidence after one of the greatest Test wins in their history. The veteran wicketkeeper-batter Mushfiqur Rahim was the hero, playing an outstanding knock of 191, narrowly missing out on a double century. Emerging as a dependable opener, Shadman Islam also impressed, falling just seven runs short of a hundred. Contributions from Litton Das and Mehidy Hasan further strengthened Bangladesh’s position. However, they will be looking for more from Zakir Hasan, Shakib Al Hasan, and captain Najmul Hossain Shanto with the bat. Bangladesh’s spin duo of Shakib and Mehidy played a pivotal role in their win, taking seven wickets between them and outclassing Pakistan's bowlers. The pace attack, led by Shoriful Islam and Hasan Mahmud, also effectively utilized the conditions. Riding this wave of success, Bangladesh will aim to carry their momentum into the next game, eyeing a historic series victory. With both teams docked World Test Championship points for slow over-rates, Pakistan losing six points and Bangladesh three - there’s added motivation to go for the win and climb the WTC table. Will Bangladesh seal a famous series win, or can Pakistan rally to save face and finish on level terms? The stage is set for an exhilarating showdown.