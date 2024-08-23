Story ProgressBack to home
Pakistan vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 3: Bangladesh Openers Aim To Recover After Pakistan Pile Up 448
Pakistan vs Bangladesh LIVE, 1st Test Day 3: Bangladesh have a mountain to climb.
Pakistan vs Bangladesh Day 3, First Test LIVE Updates: Bangladesh will be hoping to survive Day 3, as they try and recover after Pakistan amassed 448 in the first two days. Following the twin centuries of Mohammad Rizwan (171) and Saud Shakeel (141), Pakistan firmly have the upper hand. Bangladesh openers Shadman Islam and Zakir Hasan stayed unbeaten overnight, as they ended on 27/0. Pakistan have not won a Test series on home soil since early 2021, and will hope to bundle out Bangladesh in the hunt for a big win. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the live cricket score and updates from Day 3 of the 1st Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh from Rawalpindi:
1st Test, Bangladesh in Pakistan, 2 Test Series, 2024, Aug 21, 2024
Day 2 | Stumps
PAK
448/6d
BAN
27/0 (12.0)
Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
Bangladesh won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 2.25
Batsman
Shadman Islam
12 (30)
Zakir Hasan
11* (42)
Bowler
Naseem Shah
7/0 (5)
Khurram Shahzad
8/0 (3)
Pakistan v Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 3 Live
Hello and welcome to the action of Day 3 between Pakistan and Bangladesh. Apart from one session in this match, both days have been dominated by the hosts so far. Day 2 saw Pakistan stretch their scoring feat by a long margin with Shakeel and Rizwan both scoring a magnificent century. A lapse of concentration saw Shakeel get out on 141 but Rizwan continued on his merry way and scored more than 150 before the skipper declared the innings and pitched Bangladesh to play a small tricky passage at the end of Day 2 however, the visitors without losing any wicket dealt with it. There is a lot of runs to be scored on this pitch. It’s really good one to bat on and if Bangladesh start well today they can make the Pakistani seamers suffer a bit. Stay tuned for more updates.
... Day 3, Session 1...
The partnership between Rizwan and Shakeel earlier helped Pakistan get to a big first innings score. However, Bangladesh have begun well but they'll need big efforts from their batters too. Pakistan will hope the wicket does start playing tricks or it could well be hard work in the field for them too. They'll be hoping for a couple of wickets early to put the visitors under pressure. Bangladesh on the other hand, will hope their batters can make most of the conditions. Join us for Day 3, the action begins at (4.45 AM GMT). Till then, goodbye and take care!
That's a good mini session for the visitors! They would be dearly hoping to end the day without losing a wicket and they have done so! The conditions are tough for the bowlers but credit to Bangladesh's openers, they were solid and also scored when the opportunity came. Still though there's a long way to go as they still trail by over 400.
Well wide outside off. Left alone.
On a good length and around off. This is pushed past cover for one.
FOUR LEG BYES! On the pads. Hasan looks to flick but misses. It hits the pad and goes fine on the leg side. This races away.
Angled away from the off pole. Hasan shoulders arms to this one.
Another one outside off. Hasan shoulders arms to this one.
Outside off. A harmless nut. Not played at.
Fuller and on off. Islam leans forward and drives it to covers.
Angled into the pads. This is worked towards mid-wicket for no runs.
Outside off. Left alone.
Well wide outside off this time. Angles away further. Left alone.
Beaten! Uses the angle well. Lands it on off and angles it away. Islam pushes at it and is beaten.
Goes short. Hasan pulls it through square leg. Takes one.
On middle. Hasan works it around the corner and takes one.
Length and around off. Hasan gets right behind the line and blocks.
On off. Hasan pushes it to cover.
Around off. This is pushed to cover.