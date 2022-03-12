After a drab draw in the opening Test between Pakistan and Australia in Rawalpindi, the two teams resumed rivalries in the second Test in Karachi that started today. Ahead of the Karachi Test, Australia batter Marnus Labuschagne on Friday shared a picture of him enjoying "daal and roti" for lunch. The Australian cricketer wrote that the meal was "delicious", however, Twitter was not impressed. Many fans took to the social media platform to troll the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

"Daal and roti for lunch too. Delicious," tweeted Marnus Labuschagne with a picture of his meal.

Daal and roti for lunch too. Delicious pic.twitter.com/w5KgimFo1N — Marnus Labuschagne (@marnus3cricket) March 11, 2022

Twitter was having none of it with many comparing it to food given in prisons.

Pakistan Cricket Board(PCB) provides this kind of food to cricketers who come to play in Pakistan Even my mother can cook more delicious than Pakistan's Luxury hotels in which cricketers are staying. https://t.co/hDTykvUjfN — Debapriya Rakshit (@debapriya108) March 12, 2022

My man Marnus is here to reaffirm that @TheRealPCB has actually kept all of them at a jail. https://t.co/fGnCDviM7A — Haider Maqbool (@haidermaqbool7) March 11, 2022

sorry but you have been trolled. You never serve half cooked naan on inside a watery daal



this is how it's supposed to look pic.twitter.com/OsaYCivQSB — Sam (@unwokism) March 11, 2022

That's the saddest dal and roti I've seen Marnie. Hope you get some good dal and roti later this yearhttps://t.co/alN2xDizKh — Shriram Manohar (@ShriramManohar) March 11, 2022

Looks like food served in hospital. Get well soon bro — Mohit Gulati (@desimojito) March 11, 2022

They served you a lunch meal of peshawar jail — Lakshman (@Rebel_notout) March 11, 2022

Pakistanis can't even feed them properly...poor lads eating sukhi daal and rotis without any vegetables.. shame on you @TheRealPCB u guys don't deserve to host cricket matches after giving this kinda treatment to foreign players — DIPesh (@Wtfdipesh) March 11, 2022

Even a Prisoner get better quality meals than this in India and you are a guest in Pakistan. — Aman Singh Chandel (@amanroyal84) March 11, 2022

Meanwhile Chef: Raat ki daal garam karke lunch me khila deta hu pic.twitter.com/KxAs1R43pP — Pranay (@_sleepercell) March 11, 2022

Marnus after seeing this food :- pic.twitter.com/q090g4NUBs — PR45ANSHU (@Priyans93318701) March 11, 2022

This is not daal. This is daal ka pani. Isme dubki laga kar daal dhundna padega. No tadka either.

But, but, but... You are getting food in pakistan, that is more than sufficient. Enjoy!!https://t.co/VFdJy2V4r6 — NehaA S (@Neha_ns7777) March 11, 2022

On Saturday, Australia captain Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to bat against Pakistan in the second Test in Karachi.

The visitors dropped fast bowler Josh Hazlewood from the first Test line up and handed a debut to leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson to bolster their spin attack.

The 28-year-old Swepson is the first specialist leg-spinner to play a Test for Australia since Bryce McGain against South Africa in 2009.

Pakistan brought back frontline paceman Hasan Ali and allrounder Faheem Ashraf -- who both missed the first Test due to injuries -- replacing Iftikhar Ahmed and Naseem Shah.

Pakistan beat South Africa by seven wickets in Karachi last year with spinners taking 18 of the 33 wickets to fall, with current Pakistan squad member Nauman Ali taking seven on debut.

Australia are on their first tour of Pakistan since 1998, having previously refused to visit over security fears.

Promoted

The third and final Test is in Lahore from March 21-25.

(With AFP inputs)