Steve Smith's antics with the bat are known to one and all and he is quite particular about pretty much everything while batting in the middle. In the ongoing third Test against Pakistan at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Smith came out to bat early as his side lost the wickets of David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne in the third over of the Test series decider to left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi. As soon as he came out to bat, Smith was looking in impeccable touch and played some glorious drives.

In the 11th over of the innings, the 'Buggy cam' started to move as the ball was being delivered by Hasan Ali. Normally, the particular camera movement is not an issue as it is placed at deep mid-wicket.

But Smith managed to pick the movement up and he gestured towards the person controlling the camera, saying: "Stop moving".

The moment also left commentators Robert Key and Urooj Mumtaz in splits.

In the ongoing third Test, Australia won the toss and opted to bat first. Warner and Labuschagne went cheaply as the duo was dismissed by Shaheen Shah Afridi. However, Usman Khawaja and Steve Smith got together and formed a steady partnership for the visitors.

At the tea break, Australia's score was 145/2 in 54 overs with Khawaja and Smith unbeaten on 69 and 58, respectively.