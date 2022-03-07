Watch: Shaheen Afridi's Classic Celebration After Dismissing Marnus Labuschagne On 90 In 1st Test
Pakistan vs Australia, 1st Test: Star Pakistan bowler Shaheen Afridi got the crucial wicket of Marnus Labuschagne, who had looked set to reach the three-figure mark.
Highlights
- Shaheen Afridi got the crucial wicket of Marnus Labuschagne
- Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne made way to middle with Aus on 271/2
- Start of Day 4 was delayed due to rain, resulting in loss of 1st session
Pakistan cricket's star player Shaheen Afridi rattled Australia when his captain needed it the most, proving once again the brilliant purple patch the fast bowler is currently going through. Although the start of Day 4 was delayed due to rain which resulted in the loss of the first session entirely, the match began post lunch. Australia batters Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne made their way to the middle with Australia on 271/2, continuing from where they left off at stumps on Day 3. Although, the Pakistan bowlers looked quite penetrative with the old ball, skipper Babar Azam pounced on the very first opportunity of taking the new ball after the 80th over, handing it to Afridi.
The first over with the new ball was bowled at a relatively high intensity against Labuschagne, who failed to get even a single run off Afridi.
The second over with the new red cherry looked a bit wayward as Labuschagne gathered five runs off it.
However, it was the last ball of the decisive third over with the new ball that helped Afridi get the all-important wicket of Labuschagne on 90 runs.
"The 'Afridi' celebration you were waiting for. The crowd roars. @iShaheenAfridi dismisses Labuschagne. #BoysReadyHain l #PAKvAUS."
The 'Afridi' celebration you were waiting for.— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) March 7, 2022
The crowd roars. @iShaheenAfridi dismisses Labuschagne. #BoysReadyHain l #PAKvAUS pic.twitter.com/qMwPMLLk1R
After being smacked for a boundary off the previous ball, Afridi decided to bowl a widish delivery and made the batter reach for the ball.
Labuschagne looked to drive towards the cover region with his bat away from the body. However, Labuschagne failed to take into account some lateral movement off the deck which resulted in him nicking it to the only slip in place.
Soon after the wicket, Shaheen burst into his trademark celebration of raising both arms towards the crowds and enjoying the applause.