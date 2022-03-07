Pakistan cricket's star player Shaheen Afridi rattled Australia when his captain needed it the most, proving once again the brilliant purple patch the fast bowler is currently going through. Although the start of Day 4 was delayed due to rain which resulted in the loss of the first session entirely, the match began post lunch. Australia batters Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne made their way to the middle with Australia on 271/2, continuing from where they left off at stumps on Day 3. Although, the Pakistan bowlers looked quite penetrative with the old ball, skipper Babar Azam pounced on the very first opportunity of taking the new ball after the 80th over, handing it to Afridi.

The first over with the new ball was bowled at a relatively high intensity against Labuschagne, who failed to get even a single run off Afridi.

The second over with the new red cherry looked a bit wayward as Labuschagne gathered five runs off it.

However, it was the last ball of the decisive third over with the new ball that helped Afridi get the all-important wicket of Labuschagne on 90 runs.

"The 'Afridi' celebration you were waiting for. The crowd roars. @iShaheenAfridi dismisses Labuschagne. #BoysReadyHain l #PAKvAUS."

After being smacked for a boundary off the previous ball, Afridi decided to bowl a widish delivery and made the batter reach for the ball.

Labuschagne looked to drive towards the cover region with his bat away from the body. However, Labuschagne failed to take into account some lateral movement off the deck which resulted in him nicking it to the only slip in place.

Soon after the wicket, Shaheen burst into his trademark celebration of raising both arms towards the crowds and enjoying the applause.