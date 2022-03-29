Pakistan vs Australia 1st ODI, Live Score Updates: Depleted Australia Take On Pakistan In Lahore
Pakistan vs Australia 1st ODI Live Score, Updates: Australia's T20 hero Mitchell Marsh has been ruled out with injury as they and Pakistan eye qualification for the 50-over World Cup when they start a three-match one-day international series in Lahore from Tuesday. The series is part of the 13-team ODI Super League in which every match carries 10 points, with the top seven qualifying automatically for the World Cup next year. Australia are currently seventh and Pakistan 10th, but both have played just three of their eight scheduled series. India have already qualified as hosts. Australia were already without key players David Warner, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Steven Smith for various reasons and have been further hit by the loss of all-rounder Marsh, their hero when they won the T20 World Cup in November. All five senior players were part of the team that won the three-match Test series 1-0 last week, on Australia's first tour of Pakistan in 24 years.
After an enthralling Test series between Australia and Pakistan, it is time for limited overs cricket and all the three ODIs between these two sides will be played at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, first of which will be played on 29th March, 2022. Pakistan will be playing their full strength squad for the series while Australia will be missing out on some of their regulars, as they have headed to India to play in the Indian T20 League. Aaron Finch will be back leading Australia's ODI side and they will be looking to test their bench strength in this series. As far as their bowling department is concerned, they have the likes of Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Ellis and the T20 specialist, Ben Dwarshuis, who could be seen making his international debut. Also, their premier all-rounder, Mitchell Marsh is doubtful for the ODI series, as he has picked up a hip injury ahead of the first ODI. The Aussies have already added Mitchell Swepson to their side as a replacement for the injured Steven Smith. They have some serious players in their ranks and they will be eager to draw first blood at Lahore. Pakistan, on the other hand, seem to be a solid unit on paper and they have a nice blend of youth and experience. Some of the players in their squad have performed exceedingly well in the recently concluded Pakistan Super League and the hosts would be confident heading into this ODI series. They have a power-packed batting lineup with the likes of skipper Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman at the top. They have also got some talented all-rounders in the form of Asif Afridi, Saud Shakeel and Mohammad Nawaz who will provide the right balance to their squad. We are already aware of their pace attack which can dismantle any batting lineup on their day and overall, Pakistan look stronger of the two sides on paper. However, the battle is not won on paper and it all boils down to who performs better on the field on that particular day. This promises to be a fascinating contest between two top sides and we can surely expect some fireworks in Lahore. Who are you backing then?