Pakistan's Faheem Ashraf took a stunning one-handed catch at second slip to send Australia's Steve Smith back to the pavilion on the opening day of the second Test between the two sides in Karachi on Saturday. Smith was batting on 72 when he nicked a Hasan Ali delivery to the slips. Ashraf showed great reflexes as he immediately dived to his left and took a low catch with his left hand to remove Smith. Australia ended the day at 251/3, with opener Usman Khawaja unbeaten on 127, having earlier won the toss and opted to bat.

Here is the video of Ashraf's spectacular catch:

Is this one of the greatest slip catches ever? #BoysReadyHain l #PAKvAUS pic.twitter.com/5NBNiophW0 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) March 12, 2022

Earlier in the day, Australia skipper Pat Cummins' decision to bat first appeared questionable when the visitors lost two quick wickets.

All-rounder Ashraf -- recalled after missing the first Test due to injury -- snagged the first breakthrough, getting the ball to nip away and drawing an edge from David Warner (36) straight into the gloves of keeper Mohammad Rizwan.

Marnus Labuschagne was run out for nought nine deliveries later. But from then till the second last over of the day Australia looked in complete control with Khawaja leading the charge.

He pushed spinner Sajid Khan for a sharp single towards square leg to reach the landmark, punching the air to celebrate his tenth Test ton -- drawing applause from a crowd of 10,000 people at the National Stadium.

He first put on a solid 82-run stand for the opening wicket with Warner, who looked dangerous and greeted Sajid into the attack with two sixes.

Then Khawaja repaired the innings alongside Smith, who struck seven boundaries in a cautious 35th Test half century.

(With AFP inputs)