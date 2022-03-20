The final Test match between Pakistan and Australia will be played from March 21 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The series is currently level at nil-nil after the first two Test in Rawalpindi and Karachi ended in draws. Australia named an unchanged final XI for the final Test, which revealed that pacer Josh Hazlewood would again be sitting out. Pakistan, on the other hand, will be overjoyed to have their batters in form in the second Test as they can now to aim to clinch the series in the deciding Test.

Where will Pakistan vs Australia, 3rd Test match be played?

The Pakistan vs Australia, 3rd Test match will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

When will the Pakistan vs Australia, 3rd Test match be played?

The Pakistan vs Australia, 3rd Test match will be played on Monday, March 21.

What time will the Pakistan vs Australia, 3rd Test match begin?

The Pakistan vs Australia, 3rd Test match will begin at 9:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Pakistan vs Australia, 3rd Test match?

The Pakistan vs Australia, 3rd Test match will be broadcast on Sony Ten Network.

Where to watch live streaming of Pakistan vs Australia, 3rd Test match?

The live streaming for Pakistan vs Australia, 3rd Test will be available on SonyLiv.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)