Aiming to increase their lead, Australia face Pakistan on Day 4 of the ongoing third Test match at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, on Thursday. Australia are currently batting and trying to build some momentum. After a gritty fight by Abdullah Shafique (81) and Azhar Ali (78), Babar Azam was left as the lone warrior as Australia pacers took centre-stage on Day 3. Nathan Lyon gave the visitors their first breakthrough of the day in the form of Shafique and skipper Pat Cummins then removed Azhar Ali with a stunning catch off his own bowling. Babar hit a fine half-century to carry on his rich vein of form, but in the final session, Mitchell Starc and Cummins ran through the Pakistan lower order. Cummins finished with five, while Starc took four to bowl Pakistan out for 268. Usman Khawaja and David Warner successfully saw off the three overs in Australia's second essay, as they finished the day at 11/0 at Stumps, with a lead of 134 runs. (LIVE SCORECARD)

