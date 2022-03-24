Pakistan vs Australia, 3rd Test, Day 4: Australia Build On Lead vs Pakistan
Pak vs Aus, 3rd Test, Day 4, Live Score: Pakistan face Australia on Day 4 of their ongoing third Test match at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.
Aiming to increase their lead, Australia face Pakistan on Day 4 of the ongoing third Test match at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, on Thursday. Australia are currently batting and trying to build some momentum. After a gritty fight by Abdullah Shafique (81) and Azhar Ali (78), Babar Azam was left as the lone warrior as Australia pacers took centre-stage on Day 3. Nathan Lyon gave the visitors their first breakthrough of the day in the form of Shafique and skipper Pat Cummins then removed Azhar Ali with a stunning catch off his own bowling. Babar hit a fine half-century to carry on his rich vein of form, but in the final session, Mitchell Starc and Cummins ran through the Pakistan lower order. Cummins finished with five, while Starc took four to bowl Pakistan out for 268. Usman Khawaja and David Warner successfully saw off the three overs in Australia's second essay, as they finished the day at 11/0 at Stumps, with a lead of 134 runs. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Pak vs Aus, 3rd Test, Day 4, Live
We are back. The final session is set to begin. The Australian players take the field.
... Day 2, Session 3 ...
What a collapse this has been for Australia. Pakistan have surely crawled their way back into this Test match by picking up 5 wickets in the post-Lunch session. Pakistan would’ve planned to come and use the cracks to their benefit. Nauman Ali did just that and broke a crucial sixth-wicket stand. Later, it was just a magical spell by Naseem Shah and Shaheen Afridi that got Pakistan back into the game. Both the bowlers picked up four-fers. Pakistan would be happy to restrict Australia under 400 runs here. So, early Tea has been taken on Day 2. In the post-Tea session, Pakistan will come out to bat and would hope to get off to a solid start. The final session starts at 1505 IST (0935 GMT). Do join us to see how things pan out.
OUT! Cleaned up! Shaheen Afridi picks up his fourth wicket and that will be the end of the Australian innings. Afridi switches to 'round the wicket and hurls across a yorker on middle stump. It is just too quick for Mitchell Swepson to keep out and the ball sneaks under the willow to hit the base of middle stump. This has been a roaring come back from the Pakistani pacers and they have bundle out Australia for 392 runs!
FOUR! And again! This time to the right of gully. Banged in short and going across off stump. Swepson hangs back and dabs it past the fielder at gully for another boundary.
Edged and four! This is sliding across the off stump. Mitchell Swepson hangs back and pushes at it. The ball goes off the outside edge and in between the slip cordon and gully for a boundary.
Pitched up, around off at over 140 clicks and reversing into the batter. Pat Cummins does well to keep it out.
Sliding into middle and leg. Cummins defends it out solidly.
Around off, played towards cover-point and Pat Cummins wants the single. They do scamper through eventually.
Length ball, angling into leg stump and keeping a bit low. Swepson gets pushed onto the back foot but does well to get his blade on it.
Very full, curving back in from outside off. Mitchell Swepson does well to dig it out on the off side.
A length ball, close to the off pole and around 143 clicks. Swepson makes room to cut but gets a bottom edge past the off stump.
Fullish ball, sliding across the off stump. Cummins stays leg side and goes for the big heave across the line but misses the ball completely.
FOUR! Glorious from Pat Cummins! Full and outside off, Cummins creams it through extra cover for a welcome boundary.
TWO LEG BYES! Full length, angled down leg. Cummins fails to pick it up off his pads. It brushes his pads and runs down to fine leg. The batters collect two leg byes.
Full length, on the pads. Pat Cummins clips it through mid-wicket for a brace.
Full length, angled down leg. Pat Cummins leaves it alone.
Full and outside off, Cummins looks to hammer it across but misses.
Mitchell Swepson is the last man in.
OUT! BOWLED! Nothing better than a full ball coming back into the tailender and it is just too quick for Nathan Lyon. Naseem Shah bends his back this time and goes full and at the stumps at 144.5 kph. The ball nips back in sharply and richocets off Lyon's pads before hitting the middle stump. This has truly been a brilliant performance from the young pacer and with just one wicket remaining in the innings, he probably deserves to get that elusive five-wicket haul.